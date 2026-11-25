IMF reaches agreement with Bolivia to unlock about $212 million
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Bolivia to unlock about $212 million in funding, upon approval by the board.
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Bolivia to unlock about $212 million in funding, upon approval by the board.
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