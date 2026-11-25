The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed Chief Electoral Officers of 26 States and Union Territories to identify and rectify probable incorrect or erroneous entries in electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) by comparing existing voter details with corresponding information collected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). In a letter dated November 25, addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers, the Commission said the exercise would cover discrepancies in particulars such as name, relation name or type, date of birth, mobile number and photograph of electors.

"Wherever any mismatch is noticed, the same shall be flagged for verification and for taking necessary corrective action," the letter stated. The Commission has directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to visit electors whose entries have been flagged during the ongoing SSR, verify their particulars and obtain duly filled-in and signed Form-8 wherever required.

The Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will examine and dispose of such applications in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Emphasising that corrections cannot be made automatically, the ECI stated that all changes to demographic particulars must be carried out only through Form-8, duly signed by the concerned elector and subject to verification and approval by the competent authority.

"No changes shall be made solely on the basis of automated identification," the letter said. The Commission further directed that the exercise be carried out through the relevant BLO, AERO and ERO modules in ECINet and asked the Chief Electoral Officers to ensure necessary action and strict compliance.

The letter refers to the Commission's earlier communications dated October 15, November 4 and November 16 regarding the conduct of the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. The directions have been issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Karnataka and Meghalaya. (ANI)