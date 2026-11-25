Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that whenever a government is formed in the country, it will be a BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging the Congress to fight elections and secure the people's mandate instead of allegedly attempting to bring about a change of government through unrest and violence. Addressing a gathering in Karnataka during the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, Singh said the party had not come to the state for a political rally but to take a pledge to protect democracy and constitutional institutions. He said the people of Karnataka would stand at the forefront of the fight to safeguard democratic values.

"We have not come here for a political rally. We have come here to take a pledge to protect democracy. Every Kannada brother will stand at the forefront of the fight to protect democracy. We have come here to take a pledge to safeguard constitutional institutions," he said. Taking a direct swipe at the Congress and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Singh said the BJP was confident of securing the people's mandate irrespective of when and how elections were conducted. Referring to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner when Narendra Modi first became Prime Minister, he said the Congress itself had appointed the election chief at the time.

"Conduct elections in whatever manner you want and whenever you want. Whenever a government is formed, it will be a BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji. Even when Modi ji first became Prime Minister, the Chief Election Commissioner at that time had been appointed by the Congress," Singh said. Questioning the Congress's approach to political change, the Defence Minister asked whether the party wanted to secure power through elections or by creating unrest on the streets. He challenged the opposition to face the electoral process, asserting that public support, rather than street protests, determined who formed the government.

"Do you want a change through votes or by spreading anarchy and bloodshed? If you have the courage, fight through votes," he said. Singh further told Rahul Gandhi that India's democratic system could not be weakened by disturbances on the streets, adding that the strength of democracy came from citizens exercising their franchise.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that India's democracy is not so weak that a few of your people creating disturbances on the streets can weaken it. It is the people who strengthen this democracy by voting in elections. Democracy flows through every vein of India," Singh said. Drawing a contrast between the BJP and Congress, Singh invoked a 2013 episode involving Pakistan's then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He said Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, had defended the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister despite political differences with the Congress-led government.

"In 2013, Pakistan's then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made an objectionable remark about our then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. At that time, our present Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of our country. We can fight with him within the country and criticise his policies. But how did Nawaz Sharif dare to make such remarks against our Prime Minister? This is the difference between the Congress and our values. For us, for the BJP, nothing is more important than the honour of the nation," he said. Singh also claimed that India's standing internationally had improved under the BJP-led government, alleging that the country was not taken seriously at global forums during the Congress regime.

"Today, India's reputation has grown across the world. During the Congress regime, India was not taken seriously at international forums," he said. Referring to previous elections, Singh questioned the Congress's allegations about the electoral process, pointing out that Election Commissioners had been appointed by Congress governments in 2007 and 2012. He said Modi had gone on to become Chief Minister after winning elections conducted by the same Election Commission.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, in 2007 and 2012, the Election Commissioners had been appointed by your own government. Yet, Narendra Modi became Chief Minister after winning elections conducted by the same Election Commission," Singh said. He also defended Modi's electoral mandate, saying the people's trust in the Prime Minister could not be shaken despite the Congress's criticism. Singh argued that the party's inability to form governments in several states for decades had led it to question democratic institutions and electoral outcomes.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, the people have made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister by giving him their mandate. No matter how hard you try, you cannot shake the people's trust in Modi. There are several states where the Congress has been unable to form a government for the last 20-30 years. The party is now unable to accept its electoral defeats and is therefore raising questions about democracy," he said. The Defence Minister also cited several historical controversies and alleged corruption scandals during Congress rule to draw a contrast between the two parties. Referring to the 1948 jeep procurement controversy, he alleged that payments were arranged for military jeeps during the country's war with Pakistan, but the vehicles never reached the Army.

"In 1948, when our country was fighting a war against Pakistan, the Army needed jeeps. A person associated with the Congress arranged payment for the jeeps, but those jeeps never reached the Army," he said. Singh then referred to a ship purchase deal during Indira Gandhi's tenure, alleging that a reduction in the negotiated price had upset a Congress leader because the money saved was expected to go to the party. He also recalled Indira Gandhi's reported response on the possibility of the ship-manufacturing company donating to the Congress.

"During Indira Gandhi's government, a deal was struck to purchase a ship from Singapore. Officials negotiated a reduction in the price, but a Congress leader was unhappy because the money saved was supposed to go to the Congress. Even Indira Gandhi said that if the company manufacturing the ship wanted to donate to the Congress, what was the problem with that?" Singh said. He further listed the Bofors, submarine, Agusta and Adarsh controversies, alleging that all these scams had taken place during Congress rule.

"The Bofors, submarine, Agusta and Adarsh scams all took place during Congress rule," he said. Singh also accused the Congress of undermining elected governments and interfering with the functioning of the judiciary. Referring to Kerala and Karnataka, he alleged that Congress governments had brought down elected administrations and prevented a leader who had won an election in Karnataka from taking the oath of office. He further accused the party of transferring judges and appointing its own leaders to judicial positions.

"The Congress brought down elected governments in Kerala and did not allow a leader who had won the elections in Karnataka to take the oath of office. During the Emergency, 16 judges were transferred in a single day. Judges who delivered verdicts against the Congress government were removed. The Congress even appointed one of its own leaders as a judge of the High Court and the Supreme Court," he said. Highlighting the BJP's political journey in Karnataka, Singh acknowledged former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other party leaders for their contribution to strengthening the organisation in the state. He said politics should be driven by nation-building and social development rather than the pursuit of power.

"Karnataka has always stood firmly with the BJP. Several leaders, including BS Yediyurappa ji, have contributed to strengthening the BJP in this state. Our leaders have taught us that politics should be practised for nation-building and the betterment of society," he said. Appealing to people to strengthen the BJP, Singh credited the party's leadership under PM Modi with raising India's global standing. He also referred to the country's economic growth, saying India had moved from being among the world's 10th or 11th largest economies before 2014 to being among the top four economies today. He expressed confidence that India would become one of the world's top three economies in the coming years.

"Strengthen the hands of the BJP because, under the leadership of Modi ji, it is a party that has raised India's stature across the world. Before 2014, India was among the world's 10th or 11th largest economies. Today, it is among the world's top four economies, and in the coming years, it will become one of the top three," he said. Singh reiterated that a change of government will not take place through violence or unrest. He said the BJP had decided to travel across the country to convey its message on protecting democratic institutions and opposing anarchy.

"A change of government should happen through votes, not through anarchy. That is why we have decided to travel to every corner of India and tell the people: Save democracy and remove anarchy," he said. (ANI)