British celebrity chef and television ​presenter Gordon Ramsay will ​host a revived version of ‌the BBC's ​long-running motoring show "Top Gear" when it returns to screens in 2028, the broadcaster said ‌on Wednesday. Produced by BBC Studios, the new series will be filmed in 2027 and feature a new lineup of co-presenters alongside Ramsay, while the programme's ‌test driver, The Stig, will also return, the BBC said.

Ramsay, whose ‌cooking shows include "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares", has long cultivated a reputation for his fiery on-screen style. "At its very best Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – ⁠surprising, ​entertaining and just ⁠the right amount of chaos," Ramsay said in a statement.

Top Gear, one of ⁠the BBC's most successful global television programmes, has been off air since the ​broadcaster paused production following a crash involving former England cricketer and presenter ⁠Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff during filming in 2022. Ramsay has appeared on "Top Gear" as a guest ⁠three ​times, holds a racing licence and has competed in motorsport events. He said he wants to bring "a fresh energy and ambition ⁠to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences."

The BBC did ⁠not announce ⁠Ramsay's fellow presenters. "Top Gear", launched in its current format in 2002, became a global hit under former ‌presenters Jeremy ‌Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

(Reporting ​by Sam Tabahriti)