The S&P ‌500 ​and the Nasdaq retreated on Wednesday amid a tech selloff, but sharply pared earlier losses as bargain hunters stepped in ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow traded higher.

The Nasdaq had been more than 4% lower earlier ‌in the session as a selloff in AI-related stocks and new US tariff proposals hit sentiment. "There are all these potential headwinds, but then there's also a certain amount of conditioning of buying on the dip, and that's part of what we're seeing," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and adviser for Wealthspire Advisors in ‌Westport, Connecticut.

"The broad selloffs tend to kind of throw the baby out with the bathwater. Investors are taking advantage of some of those discrepancies," he ‌said. While technology was down more than 1%, materials and real estate led S&P 500 sector gainers.

Wall Street has been roiled this month, partly because of worries about AI leader Nvidia. Jensen Huang resigned as CEO earlier this month, but the company's board reinstated him on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 346.96 points, or 0.69%, to 50,365.85, the S&P 500 lost 6.03 points, ⁠or 0.08%, to ​7,195.06 and the Nasdaq Composite lost ⁠121.93 points, or 0.52%, to 23,611.61.

Volume was low. The market will be closed on Thursday and will close early on Friday. The Nasdaq 100 briefly fell 20% from its record closing high, ⁠flirting with bear-market territory.

AI WORRIES WEIGH ON MARKET Shares of Nvidia were down 4.7% and an index of semiconductors was down 1.3%.

Fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of the AI ​sector following the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections have added to worries about AI stocks. Investors were also digesting news that the ⁠US proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, reviving global trade tensions.

Data showed the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third ⁠quarter, ​while inflation increased further in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027. The extra tariffs could cloud the outlook for investors grappling with the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, as inflation has accelerated and oil prices have risen steadily ⁠due to the US-Iran war.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 43 new highs and 594 new lows ⁠on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, 2,730 stocks ⁠rose and 2,016 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.35-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 465 new lows.