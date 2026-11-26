Norse Atlantic's financial situation is "critical," and it requires new financing to meet short-term liquidity needs and continue operating, the long-haul budget carrier said on Wednesday, ‌sending its shares to an all-time low. Hit by soaring fuel costs caused by disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Norse launched a formal process for a potential sale or merger in July and has said it is in talks with airlines about leasing some Boeing 787 aircraft.

Norse shares closed down 85%. Most of the airline's ‌market value has already been wiped out this year. The Norwegian company is now in talks to secure short-term financing, it said in a statement.

"However, there can ‌be no assurances that such discussions will result in a viable solution," Norse said. It did not say how long it could still operate without new financing and did not immediately respond to a request for further details.

The carrier, which does not hedge its jet fuel needs, cut capacity as costs skyrocketed following the outbreak of the Iran war in late February. Many other airlines face the ⁠same problem, filing ​for bankruptcy or initiating restructuring proceedings to survive. "Long-haul, ⁠low-cost is most exposed to high fuel costs as demand is subject to a high level of price elasticity. So maybe not a surprise," aviation analyst James Halstead said in response to the ⁠Norse announcement.

In a separate development on Wednesday, Norway's Civil Aviation Authority imposed a fine of 8,000 Norwegian crowns ($814) per business day on the airline, citing its failure to pay financial compensation ​owed to passengers. WINTER IS COMING

Norse's plight echoes the wider strain on Europe's smaller, financially weaker carriers. Analysts warned during the peak summer season that ⁠small airlines could struggle to generate enough cash to get through the winter, with some predicting trouble as early as February, when carriers traditionally run short of funds. Latvian carrier airBaltic announced earlier this year that it ⁠was ​entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring as it sought to shore up new financing.

Norse signed an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) deal with Pakistan International Airlines in October to lease two of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets. While the company has held potential takeover talks, it said the board and the management ⁠had "diligently considered other available options, including ACMI contracts".

Pakistan International Airlines said it would move its UK operations to its own Boeing 777 fleet from Thursday after Norse Atlantic ⁠abruptly suspended operations, forcing the cancellation of ⁠two flights. "It is deeply regrettable that our wet-lease partner suspended operations without advance notice at the very moment boarding was set to commence," a PIA spokesperson said.

($1 = 9.8262 Norwegian crowns)