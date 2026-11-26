Israeli judges on Wednesday recommended that prosecutors drop ​one of three long-running cases against Israeli ​Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reconsider ‌another ​alleging he granted favours in exchange for positive media coverage. Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of ‌trust. He denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty. His trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases.

In the case referred to as Case 4000, prosecutors allege that Netanyahu granted regulatory ‌favours worth around 1.8 billion shekels (about $500 million) to Bezeq Telecom Israel . In return, prosecutors ‌say, he sought positive coverage for himself and his wife, Sara, on a news website controlled by former Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch. Elovitch has denied wrongdoing. In a blow to prosecutors, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman of Jerusalem District Court, who presides ⁠over ​Case 4000, told Attorney General ⁠Gali Baharav-Miara at a hearing on Wednesday that a conviction was unlikely and the case should be dropped.

The ⁠recommendation was not a ruling on the case, the court clarified, and Baharav-Miara said she would review ​the court's statements with the prosecution. The judges also recommended prosecutors reconsider so-called Case 2000 because of ⁠doubts that Netanyahu's actions constituted a criminal offense. In that case, prosecutors allege Netanyahu negotiated a deal with Arnon ⁠Mozes, ​owner of Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for better coverage in return for legislation to slow the growth of a rival newspaper.

Netanyahu on Wednesday called the court's recommendation a "ray of light ⁠for truth and justice." "Ten years of suffering for dozens of my close ones who ⁠were dragged into interrogation rooms," ⁠Netanyahu said in a televised address. "Where they were blackmailed with criminal acts, humiliated, and the lives of many of them were ruined, just so they ‌would give ‌false testimony against me."