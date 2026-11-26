An Islamic State ​attack killed two Syrian internal ​security personnel and ‌wounded five ​others in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday.

The attack ‌targeted a military headquarters in the city's Mushairfa neighbourhood, Hasaka's internal security chief Marwan al-Ali told state broadcaster Ekhbariya. The internal security forces said ‌in a statement that four Islamic State militants carried out the ‌attack. All four died, two in clashes with security forces and two in suicide explosions, the statement said.

Islamic State declared a new phase of operations ⁠against President ​Ahmed al-Sharaa's government ⁠in February and has since mounted a series of attacks against military ⁠and security forces, particularly in northern and eastern Syria. In September, Syrian authorities ​said they had dismantled an Islamic State cell operating across four ⁠provinces and arrested several of its leaders and members.

Sharaa, who fought Islamic State ⁠during ​Syria's civil war when he led the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, severed ties with al Qaeda in 2016. His government ⁠joined the US-led coalition against Islamic State in November 2025. The militant ⁠group lost ⁠its last territorial foothold in Syria in 2019 but continues to operate through clandestine cells.