​The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will ‌be postponed until Saturday due to projections of a major storm, US media reported on Wednesday.

"The safety of our ‌participants and spectators is our top priority, and after ‌close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's said in a ⁠statement ​cited by ⁠NBC News. Safety concerns regarding the storm and large balloons that are ⁠part of the parade contributed to the decision, CBS News reported, ​citing sources familiar with city security planning.

The parade ⁠will now happen at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday, NBC News reported. The ⁠parade ​was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War Two, but has never been postponed due ⁠to weather, according to CBS News.

Officials in New York City did ⁠not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comment.