​The dollar was steady in Asian trading on Thursday after ‌dropping ​to a one-week low overnight, as falling Treasury yields and fragile risk sentiment offset the greenback's usual safe-haven appeal ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The US dollar index slipped overnight as US equities pared losses and showed little reaction to ‌strong economic data, leaving it well off a 19-month high struck on Monday when Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia chief executive reignited the artificial intelligence trade, while also bolstering confidence that robust US economic growth could warrant further rate hikes.

"The risk-reward of chasing further USD gains looks less attractive, but hawkish Fed risks should keep the ‌dollar supported," said Sim Moh Siong, an FX strategist at OCBC. He said that the dollar's relationship with equities could remain choppy, caught between safe-haven demand and ‌concerns that a deeper AI slowdown could weigh on US growth.

The yen edged 0.1% higher against the dollar, trading around 159.06 in early Asian trade. The euro was little changed at $1.097 as the market's focus turned to the accounts of the October European Central Bank meeting, scrutinised for hints on the rate outlook. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six ⁠currencies, was ​flat at 103.7.

Hotter-than-expected US core personal ⁠consumption expenditures inflation in October, a sharp upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product and a Federal Reserve survey showing continued economic growth and sticky inflation cemented expectations the Fed will raise rates by ⁠25 basis points (bps) in December and again in early 2027. "There may also be a long weekend effect where being long bonds might not be a bad option," ING analysts said ​in a note. "But still, it's been a week so far in which Treasuries have ignored valid reasons for yields to rise."

Treasury yields fell ⁠across the curve, led by the long end. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 10 bps to a 2-1/2-month low of 4.8%. Falling yields handed some relief to beaten-down currencies. The Aussie dollar recovered ⁠above ​0.66 and was last at 0.6635, bouncing off an earlier low of 0.6557 that marked its weakest level in almost a year.

Adding to the sour tone, the Trump administration proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners on Wednesday. The trade levies are meant to combat what Washington called structural excess ⁠industrial capacity, with the highest rates to hit China, which the US blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports. With most US markets shut on ⁠Thursday for Thanksgiving, Asia trades without fresh ⁠US price action, leaving thin liquidity for the session, market participants said.

The Swiss franc edged lower on Thursday, having firmed 0.5% overnight on safe-haven demand, while the Canadian dollar held on to a two-week high as oil prices rose. Brent crude ‌futures settled 3.5% higher ‌at $94.61 a barrel, after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.

(Reporting ​by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)