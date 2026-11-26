Malaysia's communications regulator said on ​Wednesday it has filed lawsuits ‌against Alphabet's Google ​seeking a combined 600 million ringgit ($145.84 million) in damages, alleging it had failed to take adequate action against harmful content.

The ‌Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said Google, a major investor in the country, had not taken adequate action to address content related to online gambling, scams and fraud on its YouTube ‌video platform, or take proactive measures in relation to "various violative contents" by a well-known blogger. Google ‌did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The damages sought are intended to remedy the substantial resources and manpower expended in addressing more than 50,000 harmful online contents arising from Google's systemic failure and to ⁠ensure ​a safe social media ⁠platform," the regulator said in a statement on the two lawsuits filed. A Youtube spokesperson said the firm ⁠and Google were committed to ensuring a safe online experience while also taking seriously their responsibility to ​enable freedom of expression and access to information.

"We comply with applicable local laws ⁠in every country where we operate and thoroughly review all content flagged against our policies. We are engaging with ⁠the ​government on these matters," the spokesperson said in an emailed response. The lawsuits come just weeks after Google announced it would invest $15 billion in Malaysia from 2027 to ⁠2028 with the spending going towards data centre campuses, clean energy, bolstering water security and upskilling ⁠workers.

Malaysia's government has ⁠a testy relationship with major social media firms including TikTok, and previously Meta Platforms' Facebook, accusing them of failure to take down content ‌it deems ‌harmful. ($1 = 4.1140 ringgit)