The ​Conegliano Valdobbiadene growing region of northeastern Italy, the source of some of the most exclusive Prosecco sparkling wine, is emerging as a test case ​of how to survive climate change.

This year it experienced one of the hottest growing seasons on record, marked ‌by drought ​and unusually warm nights as well as daytime temperatures several degrees Celsius above historical norms. And yet the Prosecco grape growers and producers expect this year's harvest to be broadly in line with last year's. For other wine producers whose harvests have shrunk as Europe has experienced faster global warming than any other continent, Conegliano Valdobbiadene offers evidence yields can be maintained, but there is a financial cost.

The Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG consortium represents an exclusive denomination produced from vineyards, known as heroic ‌because of their altitude and steepness. The vineyards are in UNESCO-listed hills to the north of Venice and are distinct from the more common Prosecco DOC, also produced from the Glera white grape variety. Research commissioned by the consortium and conducted by the University of Cantabria in Spain this year modelled how indicators, including daytime and night-time temperatures, humidity and rainfall, could change over the coming decades.

Commenting on the projections, consortium director Diego Tomasi and producers separately told Reuters this summer's growing conditions had broadly resembled those the models had expected to occur around 2045. The growing cycle of vines in the premium hills has shortened by as much as 16 days over two decades, and this year's ‌harvest began about 10 days earlier than the historical average. By September 15, 90% of the harvest was complete, with the consortium reporting quantities similar to 2025.

Apart from extreme daytime heat, this summer was marked by tropical nights. Tomasi said the region recorded 60 nights when temperatures remained above 20 degrees Celsius (68 ‌degrees Fahrenheit), including four "super-tropical" nights when they stayed above 23 C, giving plants no chance to recover from the daytime heat. Despite this, consortium documents seen by Reuters showed production exceeded 70 million bottles in the first nine months of 2026, less than 1% below the same period of 2025 and around 7% above the average of the last decade.

The consortium sold around 98 million bottles in 2025, up 8% from 2024, and said this year's harvest quantities appeared broadly comparable with last year's. The harvest contrasts with some other European wine regions. In Champagne, production from the 2026 harvest is forecast to fall 38% from 2025, according to France's farm ministry, following frost, hail, drought and heatwaves.

Tomasi said differences in climate, grape varieties and vine age help to explain the disparity. The region's steep hillsides are rarely replanted, leaving some ⁠vineyards with vines ​80 to 90 years old, which he said may have helped them cope with extreme conditions ⁠as they had become resistant over time. RETHINKING LONG-ESTABLISHED PRACTICES

Growers have also changed vineyard management practices. Some of them were already working the land during the extreme summer of 2003. Since then, man-made climate change has made hot summers the rule rather than the exception, but Primo Franco of the Nino Franco winery said the industry had already been jolted into rethinking long-established practices.

"Today we trim less, ⁠or at least much less than before," he told Reuters, explaining that growers increasingly leave foliage around bunches, particularly on south-facing slopes, to shield grapes from the strongest afternoon sun. The approach marks a reversal from traditional vineyard management, which often sought to maximise sunlight exposure to increase sugar levels and ultimately the alcohol content.

Water management has become increasingly important as rainfall arrives in ​shorter, more intense bursts. Producers are increasing soil organic matter to retain moisture while studying reservoirs to store water for dry periods. Primo Franco said he had long opposed irrigation, but was forced to change his mind.

"I've always been against it," he said. "But from last year I had to accept ⁠the push coming from my oenologist and we found a well." DOCG rules prohibit irrigation that is aimed at boosting production but they allow emergency irrigation, which traditionally was used mainly for young vines. This year mature vineyards also required support.

Franco Adami, another producer in the denomination, said growers spent weeks hauling pipes across steep hillsides to reach vineyards under stress. "It saved the harvest," he said.

COSTS ARE SET TO RISE Already production costs ⁠on ​the region's precipitous vineyards, where mechanisation is limited and most work must be carried out by hand, are among the highest in Italy, the growers said.

Adapting to climate change is likely to augment those costs and Primo Franco said the growers would be unable to pass them on to consumers in a very competitive market. There are also concerns about quality.

Researchers involved in the consortium study said warmer temperatures accelerated sugar accumulation and reduced acidity, particularly malic acid, which gives fruit a crisp, fresh taste. Franco and Adami said the growers had recorded higher pH levels and a decline in malic acid this year, but that the quality was still high.

"I was ⁠surprised by the ability of the vine in this area to cope with the stress experienced in 2026," Adami said. There is a great deal at stake as the wine industry globally is under strain from the impact of health concerns on its sales and inflation linked to energy costs and war ⁠is limiting consumer spending.

Climate aside, with their relatively competitive prices, Prosecco and Italian sparkling wines have ⁠generally proved more resilient than other wine categories. Exports of still Italian wine fell 9.1% by value in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier, but sparkling wines were broadly stable, with a 1.6% decline, industry figures show. Prosecco accounts for 78% of Italian sparkling wine exports by value, according to the Unione Italiana Vini observatory, which said the category has benefited from the fashion for aperitifs and cocktails.

The growers are nervous, however, that they may struggle to retain their advantage ‌as they face continued investment in water management, vineyard practices ‌and infrastructure when global warming is a present not a future prospect. "We must no longer speak of climate change," Tomasi said. "We must simply speak of the current ​climate."