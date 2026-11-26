Latvia's airBaltic is offering staff a choice between leaving, accepting demotion or a secondment to a Papua New Guinea airline, according to emails seen by Reuters and two people with knowledge of the process, as the carrier cuts costs during Chapter 11 bankruptcy ‌proceedings.

The airline has been hit hard by soaring jet fuel prices in the wake of the US-Israeli war with Iran after it started the year without the hedging agreements in place that would have insulated it from those rising costs. It entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in September and said in October it planned to cut 500 to 700 jobs. On Wednesday peer Norse Atlantic said its finances were critical, sending its shares down 80%.

AirBaltic, which is majority-owned ‌by the Latvian government, began contacting some cabin crew in October, offering them a choice between termination and a demotion, the emails showed. It offered other employees incentives to leave voluntarily. Details of the moves were previously ‌unreported.

Pilots were presented with similar options as airBaltic, which once aimed to expand its fleet to 100 jets by 2030, now plans to reduce its 54 Airbus A220-300s to 36 by the end of this year, according to the emails and the two people. Some were told to choose between a secondment to Papua New Guinea's Air Niugini and termination, the emails showed. One of the people added that others were asked to give up their line training captain status, which carries additional pay.

AirBaltic told Reuters the secondments were part of ⁠a cooperation agreement ​under which its pilots can voluntarily fly Air Niugini's Airbus ⁠A220s from next year. It said the process around staffing was ongoing and discussions with employees were continuing. It did not disclose any figures. "The process is being carried out in full compliance with applicable labour laws and regulations, ensuring that all affected employees receive the rights ⁠and entitlements provided by law," a spokesperson said.

"Different employee groups have been offered options such as reduced workloads, alternative roles and transfers between bases, with the aim of minimising the number of redundancies." AIRLINES FACING A TOUGH WINTER

Other regional airlines have grounded ​flights and started restructuring proceedings ahead of an expected tough winter. Qatar Airways is retiring older Airbus jets and seconding some pilots to Rwanda's flag carrier due to disruptions linked to the Middle East ⁠conflict. AirBaltic expects to re-emerge from Chapter 11 next year with a turnaround plan focused on operating a smaller fleet and leasing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance. It has drawn an initial tranche of the €350 million ($383 million) debtor-in-possession financing tied to the proceedings.

The second person with knowledge of ⁠the ​process said airBaltic would initially keep paying its seconded pilots as if on business trips, but would eventually hire them via a Swiss subsidiary. AirBaltic said it was in the final stages of obtaining regulatory approvals for that. The airline said its workforce plans were developed as part of a broader business strategy that already included crew leasing partnerships, and that it would ensure it had enough staff for the busy summer period in 2027.

The ⁠Latvian Aviation Union, which represents about 30% of airBaltic's pilots and a quarter of its cabin crew, said that the airline had not consulted it on the demotions or the Air Niugini secondments, saying the moves ⁠breached EU and Latvian rules. AirBaltic said it was complying with ⁠applicable labour law.

The restructuring will also affect airBaltic's pilot academy, where the company provides student loans for most of the training costs. Current students may be unable to progress to the course that certifies pilots to fly the A220 jet after building flight hours and obtaining their licences, one of the people said, adding the academy's future ‌was uncertain.

AirBaltic said no final ‌decision had been made on either the type-rating course or the academy's future. ($1 = 0.9136 euros)