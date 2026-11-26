Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Argentina's Senate poised to suspend primaries, boosting Milei's re-election bid

Argentina's Senate on Thursday will weigh a bill that would suspend primary elections, setting up a potential win for President Javier Milei ahead of next year's presidential race as the country teeters on the brink of a recession. The bill would still need ​lower house approval to be voted into law, but Senate passage itself would demonstrate Milei's ability to build congressional support even without a majority in either house, analysts said.

Pacific trade bloc, ASEAN meet in Vietnam as Trump fires new tariff ​salvo

Trade chiefs of the CPTPP Pacific Rim bloc, ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, with the Trump administration's ‌fresh tariffs hanging over the ​meeting of nearly 20 countries. Among participants were some of the 14 nations targeted by Washington's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – following probes into excess industrial capacity, with new levies largely capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation.

German court rejects firearm permit revocations tied to AfD youth wing

Germany's top administrative court ruled that supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany's former youth wing could not be deemed unfit to hold firearm permits based only on their membership at the time, according to a statement on Thursday. Germany has some of Europe's strictest firearms laws. Under its Weapons Act, authorities can deny or revoke permits if a person is deemed unreliable, including in cases involving links to groups found to be ‌pursuing anti-constitutional objectives.

Trump unveils new tariffs over excess industrial capacity, undeterred by midterms defeat

US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on Wednesday on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, undeterred in his protectionist push by the losses his Republican Party suffered in US midterm elections. His administration proposed new maximum potential rates of 20% to 40% to counter excess industrial capacity that it says these countries are promoting. But the US Trade Representative's office said it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

UK net migration falls to almost three-decade low, excluding pandemic slump

Britain recorded the lowest level of annual net migration in almost three decades outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, official statistics showed on Thursday, marking a milestone sought by previous governments, but potentially hindering the economy. Net migration fell to 77,000 in the year to the end of June from 204,000 a year earlier, the lowest since 1997 excluding the pandemic, reflecting tighter immigration rules for workers, students and asylum seekers.

Italy's Meloni talks tough on EU budget, warns ‌Ukraine on Mediterranean strike

EU leaders are far from reaching a deal on the bloc's nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.75 trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "We're light-years away from a solution," Meloni told reporters before an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels.

German police arrest two Iraqis over alleged Cologne synagogue bomb plot

German prosecutors said on Thursday they had arrested two Iraqi nationals suspected of belonging to a terrorist organisation that plotted attacks on Jewish and other targets in Europe, including a ‌Cologne synagogue. Germany has suffered a series of attacks and plots in recent years, including a fatal attack in July in which a man who pledged allegiance to Islamic State attacked a Pride celebration in Berlin. Jewish institutions are under heightened protection after warnings of threats linked to Middle East tensions.

Analysis-Spain's economic gains miss voters' wallets as Sanchez seeks reelection

On paper, life in Spain's southwestern region of Extremadura, a historic left-wing heartland and one of Spain's poorest areas, has improved significantly under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist-led government standing for reelection on Sunday. Like the rest of the country, its economy has grown and salaries have jumped by 66% for minimum-wage workers and over 20% for state employees. Labour reforms limiting seasonal work have stabilised incomes in the agriculture and tourism sectors, which dominate employment in the region.

Serbia presidential election set for December 27

Serbia will hold presidential elections on December 27 after a student-led protest movement won parliamentary polls in October, newly elected Parliament Speaker Aleksandar Cupic said on Thursday. "I call all citizens of Serbia to show responsibility and come out and vote on December 27," Cupic said after signing the document setting the election date.

Italy's Meloni talks tough on EU budget, warns Ukraine on Mediterranean strike

EU leaders are far from reaching a deal on the bloc's nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.75 trillion) budget proposal for ⁠2028 to 2034, Italian Prime Minister ​Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "We're light-years away from a solution," Meloni told reporters before an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels.

Israel's Eisenkot resumes meetings with ⁠left-wing faction as coalition talks gain steam

Ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot said on Thursday he had resolved a dispute with a left-wing faction that had posed a challenge to his bid to form a government and unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an inconclusive vote last month. The left-wing Democrats said this week they had suspended talks with Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party, citing frustration with his faction's ongoing talks with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party aimed at exploring a unity government.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say two oil tankers hit sea mines near Oman’s Khasab

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines north of ⁠Oman's Khasab port while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route. One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to widen conflict zone to Mediterranean and Baltic seas

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to spread the war it is fighting against Russia to the Mediterranean and Baltics seas, a move it called very dangerous. US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte said in a joint statement on Wednesday after ​a meeting in Florida that Russia should avoid actions that expand its full-scale war in Ukraine, which it launched in 2022. Their intervention appeared to be a warning to Moscow to think twice about how it retaliated against Ukraine over recent attacks Kyiv has launched on Russian interests far from the conflict zone.

China's defence ministry urges Japan to stop 'stirring up' South China Sea disputes

China's defence ministry urged Japan on Thursday to stop "stirring up trouble" over the South China ⁠Sea after a spokesperson was asked about deepening cooperation between Tokyo and the Philippines, both formal US military allies. The comments were in response to an announcement earlier this month that Japan will provide the Philippines with radars and drones to boost its coastal surveillance capabilities.

Kenya breached constitution by allowing US-backed Ebola quarantine site, court says

A Kenyan court ruled on Thursday that the government had breached parts of the constitution in allowing the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military air base in central Kenya, a project that has sparked deadly protests. The court also ordered that any further work at the quarantine facility be stopped until the government met conditions such ⁠as disclosing details ​contained in the agreement it entered into with the US government.

Russian forces hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles, seven wounded, mayor says

Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, wounding seven people and hitting a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while Moscow said it had struck drone-related sites in the city. A series of loud explosions echoed across Kyiv overnight and a large fire was still burning on Thursday morning on Kyiv's Left Bank, sending thick columns of dark smoke into the clear sky.

Heavy rain hampers Indonesian rescue of 13 people trapped inside illegal mine, agency says

Heavy rain has forced rescuers to call a temporary halt to the search for 13 workers still trapped underground in an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Java, authorities said on Thursday, hours after confirming that 13 had already been found dead. In the region of Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta, a total of 26 workers entered the mine on Monday when heavy rains inundated the shaft and left them trapped 100 m (328 ft) underground.

Brazil's Lula sounds out Bradesco ⁠chairman as finance minister, sources say

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has approached Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of bank Bradesco, about taking over the finance ministry, two people with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters. The banker, who has had a close relationship with Lula for many years, has yet to respond but is expected to decide soon.

Police use tear gas to disperse fresh Bangladesh garment worker protests

Bangladesh police said they fired tear gas shells and used sound grenades to disperse protesting garment ⁠workers who tried to block a major highway on Thursday to press their demand for better wages. The fresh protest broke out a day after ⁠a six-member panel approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers, the smallest in four decades, despite weeks of protests and calls for the sum to be doubled.

Israel kills nine in Gaza, including a Hamas-appointed minister, officials say

Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least nine Palestinians in Gaza overnight, medics said, including the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of education, in a third consecutive night of air attacks despite a one-year-old ceasefire. Medics said an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing Khaled Abu Nada, the deputy Gaza education minister, and his wife.

London Tube drivers kick off first of eight days of winter strikes

London's underground rail network was set to face widespread disruption on Thursday as staff begin the first of eight non-consecutive days of ‌strikes this winter, delaying journeys for millions of commuters. London's extensive underground railway, known as "the Tube," is ‌used by between 3 million to 4 million passengers per day.

Ukraine says Russia hits two grain ships near Odesa ports

Russia attacked two foreign cargo ships carrying more than 100,000 metric tons of grain overnight near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukrainian Prime Minister ​Sergiy Koretskyi said on Thursday. Koretskyi did not say where the grain originated nor where the vessels had loaded their cargo.