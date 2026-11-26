Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GSK says asthma drug comparable to its older drug for rare immune disorder

British drugmaker GSK on Wednesday said its new asthma treatment Exdensur helped as many patients with a rare immune disorder reach remission as its older drug Nucala did, paving the way for a possible medication with less frequent dosing. The drug, chemically known as depemokimab, is already approved in major markets as an ​add-on treatment for severe asthma and for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

US CDC reports nine measles-related deaths in 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine measles-related deaths in the United States this year, as the country battles its worst outbreak of the highly contagious viral infection ​in decades. The US had recorded 6,039 confirmed measles cases as of November 24, across 47 jurisdictions, according to the agency's website on Wednesday. That includes 18 cases among international visitors.

Cardamom ad ‌sparks clash between Bollywood star, ​Indian food regulator

An advertisement for cardamom is at the centre of a legal spat between a Bollywood actor and India's most prominent food commissioner, with a court ruling set to shape how far companies can go in indirectly advertising brands whose promotion is restricted. India restricts advertising for liquor and tobacco but officials have for years also frowned upon the use of indirect means, called surrogate advertising, by companies in such sectors promoting their brands in the guise of sodas, water or glassware.

Pharming pauses Ruconest production, flags likely US supply interruption

Pharming Group has temporarily paused manufacturing of its lead drug Ruconest and notified the US FDA of a likely supply interruption, after a failure of a routine simulation of the aseptic manufacturing process, the Dutch biopharmaceutical firm said on Wednesday. Ruconest treats hereditary angioedema, a rare disease that causes potentially life-threatening swelling attacks. The drug accounted for more than 80% of Pharming's revenue in 2025.

HIV infections could rise from historic lows starting next year, UN ‌says

The head of the UN agency for AIDS warned on Tuesday that new HIV infections could begin rising from historic lows next year due to funding cuts and anti-rights campaigns, just as the world is on the verge of eradicating the disease. "We are on the cusp of ending AIDS – this has been the greatest story of global health – and just when we should finish it, cuts and the rolling back of human rights is threatening to take away our gains," Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, told Reuters.

India orders tougher surveillance of packaged water, scrutiny set to cover PepsiCo, Coca-Cola

India needs to strengthen oversight and intensify surveillance of the packaged water industry, the food regulator has said in a confidential directive to all states, days after announcing that a sample of nation's biggest brand was found to be unsafe. The directive, dated November 25 and reviewed by Reuters, comes amid consumer worries after the regulator said this week it found one sample of Bisleri, the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand, was unsafe due to the presence of chemicals that health agencies say may cause cancer.

Virbac signs deal to buy Axiota Animal Health for $315 million

French veterinary products maker Virbac said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Axiota Animal Health for $315 million (287.78 million euros). Virbac expects the acquisition, set to close by the end of January ‌2027, to increase its adjusted EBIT margin by around 30 basis points in 2027 and 50 basis points by 2030.

Congo's Ebola cases exceed 12,000 as responders struggle to contain outbreak

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 12,000, government data showed on Thursday, as responders continue to struggle to bring the second-largest outbreak on record under control. Confirmed infections total 12,021, and 5,904 people have died, the data showed

Bristol Myers reports mixed results for Sotyktu in lupus trials

US drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb said on Wednesday its oral drug Sotyktu met the main goal of a late-stage trial in ‌people with systemic lupus erythematosus, but missed it in another. In the successful trial, a significantly higher share of patients taking Sotyktu showed reduced lupus disease activity after 52 weeks compared with those receiving a placebo, the company said

US FDA approves PolyPid's surgical-site infection treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has approved PolyPid's treatment to reduce surgical-site infections in certain patients undergoing colorectal surgery. The treatment, Bacfenssi, is approved for adults and children weighing at least 45 kg, or about 100 pounds, with surgical incisions longer than 20 cm. It is applied directly to the wound before closing.

Sanofi’s pricey $41 bln deal scratches what itches

Sanofi boss Belén Garijo is scratching several itches - without drawing blood. On Tuesday, the $116 billion French pharma group’s CEO announced she was splurging $41 billion on US rare-disease specialist Insmed. On most metrics, the deal maths look shaky. But the target’s approved drugs will help replenish Sanofi’s revenues when its star eczema drug Dupixent comes off patent in 2031. If they also complement Sanofi's recent Regeneron deal, Garijo's gamble could pay off even more. Sanofi faces the same dilemma as many of its Big Pharma peers. Analysts at Visible Alpha reckon Sanofi’s sales will fall by $18 billion in the five years following its US patent expiry. As a result, Sanofi is now the cheapest European pharma stock and is only valued on nine times its expected earnings, compared to nearly 19 times for Swiss rival Roche and almost 16 times for AstraZeneca.

Mexico reports 12 active measles cases, 90% of population vaccinated

Mexico has 12 active cases of measles, all of them in the southern state of Chiapas, Health ⁠Minister David Kershenobich said on Tuesday, adding ​that high vaccination coverage makes an outbreak less likely. Mexico, along with the United States and Bolivia, lost its measles-free status, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported last week, after ⁠failing to curb the endemic transmission of this highly contagious virus.

China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Bayer unit worth nearly $3.3 billion

China's Hansoh Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday three of its units had granted a unit of German drugmaker Bayer AG an exclusive license to its experimental cancer drug in a deal potentially worth up to $3.25 billion. The license will allow Bayer Consumer Care AG to develop, manufacture and commercialize HS-20122 on a global scale, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

US FDA approves Cogent's combination treatment for advanced stomach cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has approved Cogent Biosciences' combination treatment for adults with an advanced form of stomach cancer, sending the company's shares up over 20% in afternoon trade. Bezuclastinib, to be sold under the brand name Ekitna, ⁠in combination with Pfizer's Sutent, is approved for patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors previously treated with imatinib, the standard first-line treatment.

First generic HIV drug shipments arrive in Africa, Global Fund says

The first shipments of generic lenacapavir have arrived in Zambia, Geneva-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said on Wednesday, expanding access to HIV prevention. The organization said deliveries to Uganda are expected in the coming days and to Zimbabwe early next year.

Kenya breached constitution by allowing US-backed Ebola quarantine site, court says

A Kenyan court ruled on Thursday that the government had breached parts of the constitution in allowing the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military air base in central Kenya, a project that has sparked deadly protests. The court ​also ordered that any further work at the quarantine facility be stopped until the government met conditions such as disclosing details contained in the agreement it entered into with the US government.

India's Hetero begins shipments of generic HIV prevention drug to Africa

India's Hetero said on Thursday it had begun shipping generic versions of Gilead Sciences' HIV prevention drug lenacapavir to Africa, with plans to supply 300,000 vials to Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Lenacapavir is a long-acting drug administered twice a year, offering an alternative to daily pre-exposure prophylaxis pills. The World Health Organization recommended the drug as ⁠an additional HIV prevention option in 2025, following clinical trials showing high efficacy in preventing HIV infection.

IBA says radiopharma boom drives machine sales, isotope trials carry new opportunities

Radiation therapy firm Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said on Thursday a boom in radiopharmaceuticals was accelerating demand for its machines, but bigger isotope opportunities still hinge on clinical trials. Radiopharmaceutical solutions, which use radioactive compounds called radioisotopes to diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer, have become one of the hottest areas in healthcare.

WHO chief calls on US to lift oil blockade on Cuba, citing health impact

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Tuesday for the immediate lifting of the US fuel blockade on Cuba, warning that the measure was putting the lives of children at risk. "The intensification of fuel restrictions and sanctions is causing direct harm to the Cuban people, especially the most vulnerable," ⁠Tedros said ​on a recent visit to Cuba that included tours of several healthcare facilities in Havana.

US FDA extends review of Vertex's kidney disease drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of the company's kidney disease drug by up to three months. "The extension relates to an information request from the FDA towards the end of the review cycle, to which Vertex promptly responded," the company said. Its shares were down more than 6% in extended trading.

Spanish government challenges Madrid regional law extending rights to unborn children

Spain's Socialist government said on Tuesday it would challenge at the Constitutional Court a local law passed in the Madrid region that gives rights to unborn children, exposing divisions between parties' social policies ahead of Sunday's national vote. Madrid's centre-right regional government in June approved a law, applicable only in the region, that includes unborn children as eligible for certain benefits including tax breaks and subsidies for large families.

Roche expects approved cancer pill to become its best-selling drug

Swiss drugmaker Roche is betting that its newly approved breast cancer pill Wilserdly could become the company's best-selling medicine, rivalling its $8.3 billion multiple sclerosis blockbuster. The US Food and Drug Administration approved Wilserdly, known chemically as giredestrant, for certain early stage breast cancer on Monday, making it the first new hormone therapy for the ⁠condition to receive the green light in more than two decades.

UN peacekeepers evacuate Ebola response workers trapped by fighting in eastern Congo

UN peacekeepers helped evacuate 10 trapped health workers from a hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the mission said on Wednesday, as fighting between the army and an armed group disrupted the Ebola response and displaced civilians. Clashes in Ituri province have intensified in recent days between the Congolese army and fighters from the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), displacing civilians, the mission said in a statement

Hims launches testosterone treatments in the United Kingdom

Telehealth company Hims & Hers said on ⁠Tuesday it has begun offering testosterone treatments in the United Kingdom in a further expansion of its international business. Treatment options include enclomiphene, an unlicensed pill that stimulates natural testosterone production, and Testogel, ⁠a testosterone gel sold by Besins Healthcare that is applied to the skin.

Breast density changes with GLP-1 weight loss may prompt mammogram call-backs

Today we look at an effect of GLP-1 use by women that could lead to unnecessary additional breast cancer screenings, and a gene discovery that could improve risk assessments in other cancers. We also report on a novel, wearable approach to pain management. There will be no Health Rounds on Thursday for the US Thanksgiving holiday, but we will be back with more health science news for you next Tuesday.

Global vaccine group aims to buy 1.5 million doses of new Ebola Bundibugyo shot for Congo

The global vaccine alliance Gavi said on Tuesday it plans to buy up to 1.5 million doses of an experimental new vaccine against the rare species of the Ebola virus responsible for a huge outbreak in Congo, if it proves to be safe and effective. The vaccine, developed by Britain's University of Oxford ‌and the Serum Institute of India, is in trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo. So far, there are no ‌licensed treatments or vaccines for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has caused the outbreak that has killed more than 5,700 people in Congo.

Wisconsin reports third measles-related death this year

Wisconsin reported a third measles-related death on Tuesday, as the United States grapples with its worst outbreak of the viral infection in decades. The latest ​death involved an adult resident of Lafayette County, the state's health department said. Wisconsin has reported 918 cases and 19 hospitalizations across 24 counties since August.