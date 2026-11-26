Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they have formally charged eurosceptic hard-right lawmaker George Simion with inciting violence against election officials ahead ‌of a highly contested presidential election last year.

Simion, who dismisses the case as politically motivated, is the leader of the opposition Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), which has been critical of the European Union, military aid to Ukraine and defence spending plans and ‌is currently Romania's most popular political party, according to opinion surveys. EU member state Romania cancelled its presidential election in December ‌2024, in an unprecedented move, citing suspected Russian interference in favour of far-right, pro-Russian frontrunner Calin Georgescu. Moscow denied interfering.

Election authorities then banned Georgescu from standing in the election re-run. Their decision, announced in March, prompted a violent street protest in downtown Bucharest, with Georgescu supporters tearing up paving stones, ⁠smashing some ​cars and setting rubbish bins on ⁠fire.

Simion told his supporters on social media that election officials had committed a coup and should be "skinned alive in the public square". He later said ⁠he did not mean the statement. On Thursday, he said the case was a politically motivated "judicial farce." His lawyer said the comment was ​a political statement, albeit "hyperbolical", and therefore protected under European law.

Simion ran for president in the election ⁠re-run in May 2025 and was ultimately defeated by centrist Nicusor Dan. Georgescu, backed by Simion and AUR, is currently on trial in three cases. The ⁠election ​left Romanian society deeply divided, further weakened trust in state institutions and put the country at the centre of a dispute between Europe and the US administration over the nature of democracy and free speech.

Romania is due to ⁠hold a general election in 2028. President Dan has said AUR is an economic and national security risk. AUR says Dan ⁠and centrist mainstream parties ⁠are sliding the country into autocracy. "In 2028 AUR will win," Simion told reporters on Thursday.

AUR polled at around 35% in November opinion surveys, down slightly from the 40% it had ‌held since the ‌presidential election but ahead of any other party.