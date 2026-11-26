Euro ​zone bond yields climbed on Thursday after four straight sessions ​of declines, as a recovery in global stock markets ‌and ​a rise in oil prices prompted investors to dial back demand for safe-haven assets. Markets showed little obvious reaction to the news that Spain's Pablo Hernandez de Cos was set to be nominated by EU leaders as ‌the head of the European Central Bank, with analysts saying a focus on inflation and consensus-based decision-making would continue.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yields rose 5 basis points to 3.266%. They hit 3.2081% on Wednesday, their lowest since November 22. Equities rose on Thursday after the latest wave of US tariffs looked less damaging than first ‌feared, while the Thanksgiving holiday offered a welcome break from the recently painful AI trade.

Crude oil prices climbed, extending the previous session's gains, also helping ‌to push yields higher. Data from the European Central Bank showed lending growth to firms accelerated to its fastest pace in more than three years, adding to evidence that the economy remains resilient to high energy prices.

German 2-year government bond yields, which are sensitive to expectations for policy rates, rose 6 bps to 3.079%. Yields move inversely to prices. DE COS SET TO ⁠LEAD ECB

Spain's ​De Cos was on track to ⁠become the new ECB chief after EU officials said Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten agreed on Thursday to support the Spaniard over Klaas Knot in the race to succeed Christine Lagarde. Peter ⁠Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said it was too soon to say whether De Cos would be dovish or hawkish on interest rates.

"The times usually ​shape the president rather than the other way around," he said. "When he was the head of the Bank of Spain, he was dovish. ⁠But does that mean he's going to be dovish going forward? That's a different question." Traders have slightly trimmed their bets on ECB rate hikes in recent days, as stock markets have ⁠tumbled ​on worries about AI.

Money markets imply the deposit rate, currently 2.5%, would climb to 3.1% by late 2027, down from about 3.25% priced in late last week. The yield gap between French OATs and German Bunds — a market gauge of the premium investors demand to hold French debt — fell slightly ⁠to 149 bps.

It reached 178 bps in October, its highest level since mid-November 2011. "The resilience of OATs in the face of the challenging risk environment ⁠is notable," Christoph Rieger, head of ⁠rates and credit research at Commerzbank, said. "We suspect that this week's significant backflows are still at play."

Backflows are cash returned to investors through bond redemptions, coupon payments or similar events that is then reinvested. Investors await an S&P review of ‌France's A+ debt ‌rating due on Friday.