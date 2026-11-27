The Rouse Avenue court on Friday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Dhananjay Lokhande. He is one of 14 accused in the NEET UG Paper leak case and has been charge-sheeted by the CBI. The Court has framed charges against all accused persons. Special Exclusive Court Judge Ajay Gupta issued notice to the CBI and sought a reply. The matter has been listed for reply and arguements in the first week of December.

Lokhande has filed a bail application through advocate Vikram Singh in view of the material changes in the case as the charge sheet has been filed and charges have also been framed. The matter is at the stage of recording of Prosecution evidence. On November 25, the court sought a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail application of PV Kulakarni. He is one of the subject experts engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He has been put on trial alongwith 13 other accused.

In its earlier order, the court had observed that the accused had, in one way or another, shared or distributed confidential examination material on a large scale, resulting in its circulation across the country well before the scheduled examination. The court had said the alleged dissemination of confidential material led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, causing an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees to the public exchequer and financial as well as mental distress to lakhs of aspirants.

The judge had further observed that the question paper sets entrusted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to the accused for translation, back-translation and proofreading constituted the agency’s copyright-protected intellectual property. The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, with approximately 22 lakh candidates appearing for it. The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak and subsequently held a fresh examination on June 21.

The CBI registered the case on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry. The agency made its first arrests on May 13, and the investigation subsequently extended to Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. The agency filed its main chargesheet on July 28 against 13 accused, including three subject experts associated with the NTA, two persons linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. A supplementary chargesheet was subsequently filed against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, on October 14.

The CBI has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects to substantiate its allegations against the accused. The agency has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence, besides offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

No government official or NTA office-bearer has been named as an accused in the chargesheets filed by the CBI. The agency’s case centres on the alleged involvement of subject experts and a network of private individuals in the paper leak conspiracy. (ANI)