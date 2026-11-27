Budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Friday it was filing a petition for bankruptcy for its main Norwegian operating unit after halting ticket sales and cancelling all flights, becoming the latest airline casualty of fuel-cost spikes stemming from the war in Iran. Norse will be the second European airline to formally enter bankruptcy proceedings this year ‌after Latvia's airBaltic, highlighting the toll of the Iran war on carriers that entered the crisis without fuel hedges as jet fuel prices surged.

"We were unable to absorb the extra cost... Fuel is what toppled this company," CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. Having failed to secure fresh funding to meet short-term liquidity needs, the board said it would petition Norway's Agder District Court to place the operating subsidiary into bankruptcy proceedings.

AIRCRAFT OWNERS TERMINATE LEASES Earlier on Friday the airline ‌said that the leasing firms owning its fleet of 12 aircraft had terminated their contracts.

Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical", warning the following day that the board could file for bankruptcy unless ‌it secured funding. Norse in 2021 signed long-term leases for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Ireland-based AerCap Holdings and six Dreamliners from Singapore-based BOC Aviation Ltd . It later returned three of the planes to AerCap.

"The company contests the validity of the termination notices," Norse said in a statement. The AerCap leases were due to run for about 12 years for each aircraft, while the BOC contracts were due to run for 16 years, according to Norse's latest annual report.

BOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. AerCap did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for ​comment. NORSE UK UNIT'S FUTURE UNCERTAIN

Norse CEO Roald held a ⁠virtual meeting with staff at 1300 GMT, according to Norwegian media. The company had 1,071 employees as of June 30, its latest quarterly filing showed. The airline is advising passengers against going to the airport, adding that customer service is no longer available and passengers could submit ⁠a claim for a refund during the insolvency process, though that would not guarantee payment.

"This is a very hard day for the pilots and their families, and for all other Norse employees. Our thoughts are also with the passengers whose journeys are ​now cancelled," the board of the Norse Atlantic Pilots Association told Reuters in a statement. Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said Norse's parent company was seeking a solution that could allow the UK subsidiary to continue operating.

"The ⁠Board, management and advisers of the listed entity Norse Atlantic ASA and the UK subsidiary are working to find a solution for the remaining part of the business to continue operations," Norse's Roald said in a statement. WORST AVIATION CRISIS SINCE PANDEMIC

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore ⁠Larsen, ​Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic flights after Norwegian Air abandoned long-haul operations during the pandemic. But as a pure long-haul player, Norse Atlantic lacked a "feeder" service from regional connections, which industry analysts early on said could hamper efforts to fill transatlantic flights.

The airline later diversified into charter and aircraft leasing services as it struggled to generate profits from scheduled flights alone. Norse offered cheap flights to the US from Norway and Sweden, though it had recently stopped ⁠flying to New York in a bid to rein in costs, hoping to win more customers in Asia instead.

It also held key slots at British airports connecting London Gatwick and Manchester to Cape Town and Bangkok. The ⁠global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the ⁠COVID-19 pandemic as the US-Iran conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations and drives up airlines' costs.

Tony Payne, partner at global law firm DLA Piper, said Norse is the 12th European airline in financial distress since February, citing recent restructurings at Spain's Volotea and Plus Ultra. "Rather than seeing a wave of headline airline mergers, financially ‌stronger carriers may acquire aircraft, recruit crews ‌and expand into routes vacated by weaker competitors," Payne said.