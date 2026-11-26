US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) slammed New York Times correspondent David E. Sanger for omitting what he described as key administrative achievements from his recent report, calling him a "mediocre reporter" who "only writes what he is told to write by his bosses". In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump sang praises of his administration's achievements, citing the closing of the border, crime stats, and tax and regulation cuts among others.

Mentioning two of his latest military operations: Iran and Venezuela, the US President highlighted "the most successful naval blockade" amid the ongoing conflict with Iran while reiterating his claims of annihilating the Iranian navy and air force "and more!" and his "ONE DAY WIN" against Venezuela. "David E. Sanger, the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times, didn’t mention in his recent story on me the successful closing of the Border, best crime stats in years (lowest murder rate since 1900 - 126 years!), biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts, EVER, the most successful naval blockade in history, the destruction of Iran’s Navy and Air Force (and more!), the ONE DAY WIN against Venezuela," he wrote.

Further hailing the recent controlled detonation of nearly five tonnes of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Trump wrote, " and today’s big success in straightening out the Obama-caused mess in Iowa." Trump also noted market performance "until the election" and his claim of settling 8 wars to slam the journalist for failing to cover the administration's contribution in boosting the pride of the country.

"David Sanger is a lowlife that only writes what he is told to write by his bosses. Also, until the Election, best Market, EVER, 82 days, settled 8 Wars, and the USA is respected again like never before!" Trump asserted. Trump's post reflects his continued criticism of mainstream media outlets and their reporting on foreign policy and national security matters, particularly regarding Iran

Earlier in May, Trump lashed out at several US media outlets, particularly The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and CNN, over their coverage of the ongoing situation with Iran, accusing them of misrepresenting Tehran's military position amid the escalating situation. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that even if Iran were to surrender completely, its navy and air force destroyed, military leadership capitulating, and necessary surrender documents signed, the media would still portray the country as achieving a "masterful and brilliant victory over the United States".

The US President also slammed the Democrats in the US and criticised the faction media as well as his political rivals, claiming that "They have gone absolutely CRAZY." "If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting "I surrender, I surrender" while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary "Documents of Surrender," and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn't even close," Trump had written.

Meanwhile, tensions in West Asia continue, with reports indicating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the US administration to consider renewed military action against Tehran. (ANI)