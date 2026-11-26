BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented across the country, asserting that equality, dignity, fundamental rights and security for all citizens were essential constitutional principles. Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the Constitution, Tiwari expressed confidence that the implementation of the UCC would be in line with the protection of the Constitution.

He also criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the Karthigai Deepam lighting controversy. Tiwari said, "Everyone has the right to equality. Everyone has the right to live with dignity, fundamental rights, and the right to protection and security. In that context, the UCC will be implemented across the entire country. Today, the Home Minister has reiterated this point once again, and we have full faith that the protection of the Constitution lies in this. Those who, despite being in government in Tamil Nadu, do not want the lamp tradition to take place cannot protect the Constitution.”

Further criticising those who, according to him, did not properly understand the Constitution, the BJP MP urged them to read the document and referred to Amit Shah's suggestion to spend 15 minutes looking at its initial illustrations. Tiwari said, “Such people should read the Constitution properly today, and today Amit Shah ji rightly said that take out just 15 minutes, go and look at the initial illustrations in the Constitution, and you will know what the country is. Instead of debating in Parliament, you want to debate on the streets; that means you are an enemy of democracy, and the Constitution of India will teach you a lesson."

Tiwari's remarks come after Amit Shah drew attention to the cultural and historical heritage embedded within the original manuscript of the Constitution. He urged critics and citizens alike to visit the Parliament library and examine the illustrations created by artist Nandalal Bose, which introduce chapters with depictions of Lord Shri Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Guru Gobind Singh ji, Rani Lakshmibai, the Dandi March, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"To those who are opposing our civilisation, I want to tell them that if you have 10 to 15 minutes in your life for the Constitution, please look at the original copy of the Constitution once...The original copy of the Constitution begins its chapters with illustrations depicting the arrival of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Dasham Pita Guru Gobind Singh ji, Rani Lakshmibai, the Dandi March, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To those who walk around carrying the Constitution in their hands, it is my humble request that they go to the Parliament library, spare 15 minutes for the Constitution, and look at Nandalal Bose's illustrations to understand the spirit of the Constitution," he said. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. (ANI)