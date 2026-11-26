Sri Lanka A stormed into the final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 after registering a commanding eight-wicket victory over India A in the first semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, riding on centuries from Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle. Chasing a target of 318, Sri Lanka A reached 318/2 in just 41.3 overs, with the opening pair producing a magnificent batting display to take the game away from India A. The defeat brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament.

Jayawardene led the charge with a blistering 105 off 70 deliveries, while Croospulle scored 116 off 107 balls. The duo stitched together a 165-run opening partnership, putting Sri Lanka A firmly in control of the chase. Jayawardene struck 10 boundaries and six sixes before being dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed, who provided India A with their first breakthrough. However, Croospulle continued to dominate the Indian bowling attack, bringing up his century off 98 balls.

Croospulle eventually departed for 116 after facing 107 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. Harshit Rana claimed his wicket, with Rinku Singh completing the catch, but the damage had already been done. Nishan Madushka remained unbeaten on 58 off 56 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 31 off just 16 deliveries as Sri Lanka A completed the chase comfortably with 8.3 overs to spare.

Earlier, India A, led by Tilak Varma, posted 317/8 in their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat first. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 78 off 63 deliveries, while captain Tilak Varma contributed 53 off 66 balls. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an aggressive start with 40 off 27 deliveries.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi gave India A a strong start, adding 80 runs for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed by Janith Liyanage. Abhishek then combined with Tilak to consolidate the innings, with the pair helping India A build a strong platform. However, Sri Lanka A fought back through their bowling attack, restricting India's scoring momentum during the middle overs.

India A slipped from 197/2 to 235/6 between the 30th and 40th overs as the Sri Lankan bowlers struck at regular intervals. Shahbaz Ahmed then played a crucial unbeaten knock of 54 off 48 deliveries, while Tanush Kotian contributed 28 off 30 balls. The duo added 53 runs for the seventh wicket to help India A cross the 300-run mark.

For Sri Lanka A, Ravindu Fernando, Janith Liyanage and Nipun Dhananjaya picked up two wickets each, while Garuka Sanketh and Lahiru Samarakoon claimed one wicket apiece. Despite India's competitive total, the Sri Lankan openers' century partnership ensured a comfortable victory and secured their place in the tournament final. (ANI)