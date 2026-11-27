A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much of the US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power to nearly 1 million ‌customers at one point as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines.

The storm contributed to flight delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 454 US-related cancellations on Thursday and 2,411 delays. Major airports in the Washington and ‌New York City areas were among the hardest hit. Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while utilities warned of an increased risk ‌of falling trees and power outages.

More than 908,000 US utility customers had no power as of 9:56 p.m. ET (0256 GMT), according to PowerOutage.us, down from 961,000 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The data included more than 207,000 outages in Pennsylvania, over 179,000 in New Jersey, 139,000 in Maryland, 106,000 in Virginia, 100,000 ⁠in ​Missouri and more than 68,000 ⁠in New York state.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and coastal ⁠New England, according to the US National Weather Service. It said conditions would gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic overnight as the heaviest rain and ​strongest winds moved into New England, although blustery conditions with gusts of 25 to 35 mph were expected across ⁠parts of the East Coast on Friday.

New York City Emergency Management reported winds intensified on Thursday afternoon, reaching 56 mph at LaGuardia Airport. The NWS said strong ⁠onshore ​winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing coastal flooding in low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast.

Officials had already postponed Thursday's 100th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City because ⁠of the storm threat, the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather. Separately on Thursday, President Donald ⁠Trump said he had approved ⁠about $100 million in federal aid to Florida following severe storms and flooding there. He said the total included funding previously approved in connection with Hurricane Isaias.