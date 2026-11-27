The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million concessional loan to improve water supply and sanitation for about 900,000 people in eight fast-growing urban centres in Bangladesh. The Cluster Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project covers Cumilla City Corporation and the municipalities of Chandpur, Gopalpur, Hajiganj, Ishwardi, Laksam, Natore and Pabna. Bangladesh will provide $46 million in counterpart financing, and ADB will provide a separate $1 million in technical assistance. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2032.

The investment addresses two pressures facing growing towns. They need to extend services to more households while improving the performance of the networks they already operate. For traders, dependable water can make everyday business easier. For households, the value of a connection will depend on the quality, reliability and price of the supply. For policymakers, the challenge is to fund the staff and repairs that keep water flowing after construction ends.

Cutting water losses could make local trade more predictable

The project plans about 1,790 kilometres of distribution networks, rehabilitation of seven treatment plants and installation or rehabilitation of 65,000 household connections with smart meters. Utilities will establish 78 separately metered zones to track how much water enters different parts of the network. ADB's announced target is to cut water losses from more than 50 percent in 2026 to below 20 percent by 2032. Comparing water entering a zone with recorded consumption can help operators identify where to investigate leaks or metering problems.

For food vendors, restaurants and market traders, a more reliable supply could make it easier to wash produce, clean equipment and prepare food during trading hours. Businesses that currently buy or store backup water could spend less on those arrangements if service improves where they operate. The announced connection figure covers households, so the commercial gains will depend on whether improved distribution also reaches markets and business premises. During construction, the timing of pipe works and traders' access to their premises will matter, especially on streets where passing customers account for much of daily sales.

A household connection has to be affordable enough to use

At least 10 percent of new connections are intended for low-income communities and informal settlements. The project will also build 1,200 household latrines in low-income areas and four public sanitation facilities designed to accommodate women, girls and people with accessibility needs. Women residents are expected to manage the public facilities. Where those facilities are accessible from markets and other busy public spaces, they could benefit vendors and shoppers who spend hours away from home.

Metered billing gives utilities a way to charge for actual consumption and can encourage water conservation. For families with irregular earnings, the decision to connect may turn on the upfront charge, the monthly bill and confidence that the tap will work when needed. The approval announcement gives no town-by-town tariff or connection fee. Those decisions will help determine how many eligible families take up the service. Clear bills and accessible ways to challenge a meter reading will also matter as households adjust to charges based on consumption.

Towns can plan together, but someone has to pay for upkeep

The project groups neighbouring municipalities within economic growth networks under ADB's Integrated Growth Network Development initiative. Bangladesh's Department of Public Health Engineering will oversee execution, while Cumilla City Corporation and the seven municipalities will implement the project locally. The project also supports establishing the Cumilla Water Supply and Sewerage Authority. ADB's design envisages a shared facility for Chandpur and Hajiganj to treat faecal sludge and organic waste, subject to land acquisition.

A shared facility could give both towns access to treatment, provided they agree on collection routes, transport responsibilities and how to divide operating costs. Water networks pose a similar management challenge. Digital monitoring can alert operators to problems, but service improves when crews can make timely repairs and follow up on failed water-quality tests. ADB's review of earlier projects in Bangladesh identified operator training and adequate municipal maintenance funding as conditions for keeping systems working.

What will show whether the project is working?

The first useful signals will come from procurement, the commissioning of metered zones and decisions on household charges. As work progresses, town-level figures on supply hours, water-quality tests and repair times could show whether service is improving across neighbourhoods. Reporting how many low-income households connect and continue using the network would help distinguish an expansion in infrastructure from an expansion in practical access.

By December 2032, the water-loss figure will show how much progress utilities have made against their baseline. The results that traders and households can judge directly are whether water is available during trading hours, whether the bill fits a family's budget and how quickly service returns when a pipe fails. For policymakers, those outcomes will help assess whether the towns can sustain improvements as demand grows.