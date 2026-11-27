Australia ​on Friday placed counterterrorism ‌financing ​sanctions on two people it said orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks ‌in Sydney and Melbourne on behalf of Iran.

Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad used a "complex chain of proxies" to ‌attack a kosher restaurant in Sydney and ‌the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement. In August 2025, Australia ⁠ordered ​Iran's ambassador ⁠to leave the country, the first expulsion of its kind ⁠since World War Two. It also suspended operations at ​its Tehran embassy and listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard ⁠Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Wong said the new counterterrorism ⁠financing ​sanctions would restrict the individuals' access to funds and disrupt their ability to recruit, plan ⁠and conduct attacks. "These sanctions are an important step in ⁠disrupting ⁠the IRGC's ability to conduct attacks against Australians and Australian interests," Wong said.