Former businessman Christopher Luxon is in poll position for a second ​term as New Zealand's prime minister, overcoming falling personal ​popularity and two internal leadership challenges to keep ‌the ​centre-right National Party in power. Luxon, 56, entered parliament only in 2020 after a career in business, including as chief executive of Air New Zealand. He became National Party leader in ‌late 2021 and led the party back to power in 2023, ending six years of Labour-led government.

His first term was marked by pressure over living costs, weak economic growth and tensions within the three-party governing coalition with the libertarian ACT New Zealand and populist ‌New Zealand First. Luxon also faced two public challenges to his leadership from within National over the past year, a ‌rare occurrence in New Zealand politics, as opinion polls showed waning support for him personally. He survived both, arguing that his government needed to remain focused on reviving the economy, restraining spending and improving public services.

A former executive at global consumer goods group Unilever, Luxon has sought to apply a corporate management ⁠style to government, ​often talking of setting clear ⁠targets and holding ministers and public agencies accountable for delivery. He has led efforts to curb government debt, reduce regulation and lift economic growth, presenting those ⁠policies as central to easing pressure on middle-income households.

Throughout negotiations "my focus will stay on what matters most to Kiwis, and that is growing the ​economy, easing the cost of living and continuing to fix the basics and build a future," Luxon said following ⁠the release of final results. A millionaire father of two with several properties, Luxon has at times struggled to shake criticism that he is out of touch ⁠with ​ordinary voters. His public persona has also produced lighter moments: a Taylor Swift fan, he quoted the US pop star in televised debates and later invited her to marry in New Zealand during a pitch to promote the country internationally.

In ⁠a country where almost half the population identifies as having no religion, Luxon has faced scrutiny over his Christian faith and ⁠his personal opposition to abortion. Luxon ⁠has also had to develop a higher international profile in office. He has backed Ukraine following Russia's invasion and broadly maintained New Zealand's traditional alignment with Western partners, while his government has ‌taken a more outspoken ‌stance on China's growing influence in the Pacific.