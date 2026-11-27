US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to facilitate Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, saying he believed he had done a "great thing" for the country and the world, despite questions surrounding potential national security concerns linked to Huang's personal associations. Speaking during a Thanksgiving call alongside First Lady Melania Trump with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (local time), Trump praised Huang's leadership and expressed confidence in his return to the company, while dismissing concerns that he could pose a security threat.

Asked whether he had spoken to Huang since his return to Nvidia's leadership, Trump said he had not but expected to speak with him before he resumed his role, which he said would effectively begin on Monday. "Without him, I just don't know. Everybody's replaceable, I guess, but I just thought, I saw what was happening with the company, what was happening with the stock, and I think it's a great thing that he's going back," he said.

"I think he's a very important part of Nvidia. He's got, outside of Blackwell, the chip Blackwell; that's the hot one right now. But that will be obsolete in a year. He's got two new ones coming out that are blowing Blackwell away," Trump also said. Trump said Huang was happy to return to the company and called the development his "second term".

"And I will tell you, the market feels very good about it. I was a little concerned yesterday when I saw some pretty big dips, and by the end of the day, it was up again. So, I really did, I think I did a great thing for our country and even for the world," Trump said. Asked how he could be certain that Huang was not a security threat when the Department of Justice had not conducted a proper investigation, Trump responded, "Based on information and belief. I think he's absolutely fine."

When pressed by the reporter to specify the information supporting his assessment, Trump said, "The information I have, which is a lot of information." Trump also expressed confidence in Huang's ability to lead Nvidia again, saying, "He's a good man. He's going to do a great job. He's going to do a better job the second time than even in the first, if that's possible."

The remarks come amid concerns within the US intelligence community over potential counterintelligence risks involving Alice Huang, who was previously associated with Jensen Huang and is reported to have had contact with a Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) officer. According to a CBS News report, US intelligence officials briefed congressional staffers on Tuesday that China's MSS may have monitored Alice Huang and attempted to obtain information from her after she began an affair with the Nvidia CEO.

However, US intelligence agencies have not established the full extent of the matter and have found no evidence so far that Alice Huang was specifically directed to collect information about Jensen Huang or that she shared information of substantial intelligence value with China, CBS News reported. The report, citing multiple sources familiar with the discussions, said US intelligence agencies had identified Alice Huang's contact with an MSS officer dating back to at least the spring of 2025. These interactions prompted concerns within the intelligence community over possible counterintelligence risks.

Congressional staffers were also informed that Kang Wei, believed to be Alice Huang's husband, had deeper connections with the MSS, according to people familiar with the briefing. The two-hour briefing brought together senior analysts from several US intelligence agencies and was attended by staff members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. It followed Trump's intervention to facilitate Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia, despite national security reservations expressed by some of his senior advisers, CBS News reported.

The concerns were also outlined in a classified memorandum prepared by Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio in the spring. The document reportedly summarised US intelligence, including intercepted communications involving Alice Huang, and was circulated among senior administration officials to flag potential counterintelligence concerns arising from her association with Jensen Huang. Rubio also briefed Trump on the intelligence, while the memorandum was shared with several senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Despite requests from both congressional intelligence committees, the classified memorandum was not made available to staffers during Tuesday's briefing, CBS News reported. China has rejected allegations that Alice Huang is a spy. Meanwhile, Alice Huang previously held a senior position at Singapore-based firm Megaspeed, which is facing a US investigation over allegations that sensitive American technology may have been diverted to China. The company has denied violating US export control regulations and said Alice Huang left the firm last year.

Investigations into possible export control violations involving Megaspeed and another Nvidia chip buyer, Super Micro Computer, are continuing. The FBI has been examining both matters for over a year, while the Justice Department's National Security Division is overseeing the Megaspeed investigation. Jensen Huang is scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill next week for a private meeting with House lawmakers and is also expected to give public testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, CBS News reported. (ANI)