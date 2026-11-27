Africa's efforts to strengthen its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are moving towards a broader financing strategy that combines institutional partnerships, domestic capital mobilisation and business development support. At the heart of this emerging approach is a recognition that conventional lending mechanisms alone cannot adequately serve enterprises operating under vastly different financial and commercial conditions.

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have committed to deepening cooperation to expand financing opportunities for smaller businesses in Côte d'Ivoire and across Africa. The commitment emerged at Africa SME Business Day 2026, held in Abidjan on November 24, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions and private sector representatives.

Rather than treating inadequate access to credit as an isolated problem, the discussions connected enterprise financing with institutional investment, risk management, regional economic integration and operational efficiency. The emerging direction signals a shift towards building a more interconnected financial ecosystem capable of supporting businesses at different stages of development.

Breaking the Limits of Traditional Business Lending

The diversity of Africa's enterprise landscape presents a fundamental challenge for financial institutions. Micro-enterprises, informal businesses and established SMEs face different operational constraints and investment requirements. Financing arrangements designed around uniform commercial criteria may consequently exclude businesses whose growth potential cannot be adequately assessed through conventional lending frameworks.

African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah emphasised the need for a coalition involving governments, financial institutions and other economic stakeholders. His position reflects the complexity of enterprise development, where addressing financing constraints requires coordination between institutions possessing different mandates, resources and technical capabilities.

The partnership between the two development banks brings together complementary institutional strengths. While the AfDB contributes its understanding of African economies, the EBRD brings experience in private sector investment and business development. Combining these capabilities could create opportunities to design financing instruments more closely aligned with individual enterprise requirements.

Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Trade, Industry and Handicrafts, Kalil Konaté, highlighted another dimension of the financing challenge by questioning the universal application of conventional profitability criteria, particularly for projects undertaken by women and young entrepreneurs. His remarks underscore the tension between expanding financial inclusion and maintaining commercial investment discipline.

The EBRD has begun introducing financing and risk-sharing instruments in Côte d'Ivoire while integrating advisory assistance into its operations. Its approach encompasses management capabilities, digital transformation, energy efficiency, environmental performance, governance standards and market expansion, placing enterprise competitiveness alongside financial accessibility.

Risk sharing could help distribute financial exposure among participating institutions, while advisory services could strengthen businesses' capacity to use capital productively. Together, these mechanisms offer a broader framework for enterprise development without removing the need for sound financial assessment.

Africa's Domestic Capital Emerges as an Investment Frontier

A particularly significant dimension of the Abidjan discussions was the potential to redirect more of Africa's accumulated institutional wealth towards productive economic activities. Mobilising domestic financial resources has become a strategic priority for the AfDB, opening discussions about the role institutional investors could play in private sector development.

Côte d'Ivoire's National Social Security Fund (CNPS) illustrates the scale of this opportunity. According to its Director General, Denis Charles Kouassi, the institution's financial and monetary portfolio expanded from CFA 94 billion in 2012 to CFA 2 trillion, equivalent to approximately $3.34 billion.

Its investments in companies registered substantial growth over the same period, increasing from CFA 11 billion to more than CFA 500 billion, or nearly $835 million. The figures demonstrate the expanding financial capacity of domestic institutions and their potential contribution to long-term private sector investment.

However, accumulated institutional wealth does not automatically translate into accessible financing for smaller businesses. Connecting these resources with SMEs requires investment mechanisms capable of accommodating enterprise-specific risks while protecting the financial interests and obligations of institutional investors.

Regional capital markets offer another avenue for diversifying financing opportunities. Edoh Kossi Amenounvé, Director General of the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM), highlighted its dedicated SME segment and the potential for mobilising retail savings to support businesses over extended investment periods.

Developing these channels could broaden the financial options available to enterprises while strengthening the connection between domestic savings and productive investment. The challenge is to ensure that alternative financing arrangements become practically accessible rather than remaining concentrated among businesses already capable of meeting established investment requirements.

The Business Environment Could Determine Financing Success

Even well-designed financial instruments may deliver limited results if the commercial environment continues to constrain enterprise growth. SME representatives at the Abidjan gathering identified taxation and delayed payments as pressing concerns affecting cash flow and investment capacity, bringing attention to difficulties that additional credit cannot independently resolve.

Payment delays can restrict the availability of working capital, while taxation pressures can reduce resources available for reinvestment. Businesses confronting these conditions may continue experiencing financial difficulties despite gaining access to new funding, particularly if the underlying operational constraints remain unresolved.

Regional integration presents a complementary opportunity. Abdoulaye Diop, President of the West African Economic and Monetary Union Commission, emphasised the importance of regulatory harmonisation, larger markets and the free movement of goods and services in enabling enterprises to expand beyond national boundaries.

Linking financing initiatives with regional market opportunities could help smaller businesses build commercial scale and strengthen participation in industrial value chains. Digitalisation and innovation could further support their expansion, provided enterprises receive the financial and technical assistance necessary to develop these capabilities.

The immediate test for AfDB and EBRD cooperation will be whether institutional commitments translate into accessible financing arrangements, effective risk-sharing mechanisms and tailored business support. Equally important will be the extent to which domestic institutional investors can participate in SME financing without compromising their financial responsibilities.