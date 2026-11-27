Four Jehovah's Witnesses have been convicted of "extremist" activity ​in Russian-annexed Crimea and sentenced to ​up to eight years ‌in prison, ​the faith group said, among the longest terms handed to members since Moscow banned the movement in 2017. Jarrod Lopes, ‌a New York-based spokesperson for the Christian group, said the case, which concluded on Wednesday, had been based on secret witnesses and wiretaps of conversations between believers.

Defendants Alexander Kopylets, Alexander ‌Voronchikhin and Dmitriy Zakharevich were sentenced respectively to 8, 7-1/2 and 6-1/2 years, while Yekaterina ‌Demidova received a 3-year suspended sentence, he said. Over the years, six other members have received eight-year sentences, so far the harshest punishment Russia has handed out linked to the group, he added.

Reuters has ⁠requested comment ​from the court. The ⁠Jehovah's Witnesses are known for door-to-door evangelism and a literal approach to studying the Bible. Russia has outlawed ⁠them as an "extremist organisation".

The European Court of Human Rights, whose authority Russia no longer recognises, ​ruled in 2022 that the ban violated the group's rights to freedom of ⁠religion, expression and association. It has been similarly condemned by the UN Human Rights Committee. In statements to the ⁠court ​in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the defendants said they were innocent and had been peacefully practising their faith, Lopes said.

"Locking people up ⁠and separating them from their families for peacefully reading the Bible and singing to ⁠their God is anything ⁠but law enforcement — it is a mockery of the rule of law," Lopes added. A total of 185 Jehovah's Witnesses are currently ‌imprisoned in Russia, ‌he said.