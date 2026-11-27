Loss-making AirAsia will temporarily delay salary payments to the end of each month, the airline said on Friday, as it takes measures to conserve cash and its Philippine unit cuts jobs. Confirming an earlier ‌report by Reuters, the company described the change in the payment schedule for its Malaysian employees, who are usually paid before the end of each month, as an "operational adjustment" as it aligned internal payroll processes.

The move did not represent a change to workers' salary entitlement, with wages to continue to be paid in full, AirAsia Chief Executive Bo Lingam said in a statement. “We remain committed to ensuring our employees are supported throughout ‌the process and will communicate any further changes directly to our Allstars,” Lingam said, using AirAsia's name for its staff.

Malaysia's government has been weighing options to support AirAsia, Reuters has previously reported, as ‌a surge in fuel prices due to the Iran war has exacerbated the airline's losses. Reuters had reported on the salary delay earlier on Friday, citing an email sent to Malaysia-based staff late last week by Chief People Officer Muhammad Khurram Zia.

Salary payments between November and March would be made on the 30th of each month or the last day of February, the email seen by Reuters said. It cited a "challenging environment" and asked employees for "patience and flexibility."

The email's contents were confirmed by two ⁠people familiar with ​the matter. One of the people said AirAsia, ⁠Southeast Asia's largest budget airline, had previously paid salaries earlier in the second half of each month. AIRASIA PHILIPPINES ANNOUNCES LAYOFFS

Soaring fuel prices this year have put airlines worldwide under their worst financial strain since the COVID-19 pandemic. US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines ⁠collapsed in May, Latvia's airBaltic sought bankruptcy protection in September and Norway's Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday as it looks for urgent short-term financing.

Shares in AirAsia, which employs about 26,000 people predominantly in Asia, have plunged more than ​70% this year as elevated fuel prices and foreign exchange losses squeezed its operations. AirAsia Philippines said on Thursday it would reduce its workforce following sustained pressure on its operating costs, without specifying ⁠how many staff would be affected.

The airline said on Friday it remained fully operational and committed to serving the Philippine market. The planned workforce adjustment will not affect passenger flights, booking or other services, AirAsia Philippines General Manager and President Anna Victoria Lu said ⁠in ​a statement. The AirAsia Philippines Pilots' Union filed notice of a strike after 90 pilots were retrenched, its president said in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

Philippine Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino confirmed receiving notice in a text message to Reuters. CREDITOR RESTRUCTURING

AirAsia reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, though it was narrower than the prior quarter. Its cash and bank balances stood at 905 ⁠million ringgit ($219.93 million) as of September 30, down 5% from June 30. In an investor presentation accompanying its results, the airline said it was taking measures to conserve cash, including suspending unviable routes and ⁠returning 25 planes to lessors.

It said more planes could ⁠exit its fleet in 2027, and a creditor restructuring was underway as part of a plan to reset the business before rebuilding in 2028. Malaysia's finance ministry said on Thursday that it would ask AirAsia for priority over other lenders and strengthen oversight of the airline's board and management if it ‌decided to extend support.

($1 = 4.1150 ringgit)