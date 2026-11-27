When Belen Garijo became CEO at Sanofi in May, she immediately identified a target to strengthen the French drugmaker's pipeline, leading to this week's $41 billion deal for US biotech Insmed. The deal, Sanofi's biggest in 20 years, has boosted the Paris-based company's share price to its highest ‌in more than a year, polished Garijo's deal-making image, and investors say it could buy time to strengthen the drug pipeline and lessen reliance on top-selling eczema drug Dupixent.

In her first comments on how the deal came about, Garijo, Sanofi's first woman CEO, told Reuters she had thought of the deal "immediately after I arrived, with a new team". "We did a lot of work internally on our side before engaging with them. And voila," she added, speaking ‌on the sidelines of the Challenges Economy Summit conference in Paris.

Garijo, recruited from Germany's Merck KGaA to turn around Sanofi's fortunes and fix its pipeline, said the team did deep diligence and analysis on ‌Insmed's data and business case before discussing it with the board. "We needed the strong support from the very beginning from our board and that was the case because it was a perfect fit," she said. "We had very constructive debates with the board until we could move."

Anesa Mulabecirovic, portfolio manager at DNB Fund Women's Health, said Garijo had achieved a "transformational acquisition". "And she did it relatively early in her tenure," said Mulabecirovic, whose firm has a holding in Sanofi.

INVESTORS WERE INITIALLY CAUTIOUS ABOUT GARIJO When Sanofi's board picked Garijo as CEO in ⁠February, investors had greeted ​the choice with caution. During her tenure at Merck KGaA, ⁠she delivered mixed results on R&D and the share price fell.

However, investors said that in less than seven months at Sanofi, Garijo has convinced those who doubted her. The Insmed deal dwarfs the $3.9 billion SpringWorks purchase that was among her biggest deals at Germany's ⁠Merck.

"I think she has probably surprised some investors," said Claus Henrik Johansen, CEO of Global Health Invest, a Danish healthcare investment fund that holds Sanofi shares. "Every time a CEO steps into the office, we need to see actions to prioritise and ​set a direction for the company. I think Belen has done that."

Beyond the deal, which is expected to close next year, Garijo has hired a new R&D chief Paulo Fontoura, stopped development of ⁠certain drugs at Sanofi and smoothed relations with long-term partner Regeneron with an expanded deal worth $8 billion. That has helped to dispel any "negative view", Jefferies analyst Michael Leuchten told Reuters, adding she had sealed a transformative deal in a short time, something that the previous CEO had not ⁠achieved ​in more than six years in the job.

"You've got a management team here that she's leading that is doing things now and gets board sign-off when the prior management team was not able to do that," Leuchten said. Markus Manns, portfolio manager at Sanofi shareholder Union Investment, said Garijo still needed to prove she could get the benefits from the deal.

"She has moved quickly and delivered on her objective of mitigating the ⁠impact of Dupixent's upcoming loss of exclusivity," he said. Sanofi's stock has gained 13% in the last week and is up 26% since she took over in May.

The Insmed deal comes with some risks, including ⁠how quickly its lead drug Brinsupri is taken up, questions ⁠over pricing and launches of the drug outside the US next year, as well as competition from Boehringer Ingelheim's rival experimental drug. Garijo said the deal addressed Sanofi's challenges, but she would not lower her guard.

"This has significantly improved our outlook and of course it has accelerated our pipeline, but we need to continue, ‌the work is not over," she said. "The ‌markets like it... but you can never let (your) guard down."