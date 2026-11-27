The European share benchmark rose on Friday, with miners and technology stocks leading gains, as investors prepared to end the week strong despite new US tariff proposals and the prospect ‌of higher interest rates. The pan-European STOXX 600 joined global stock markets that rose sharply following a US holiday lull that gave some respite from AI jitters.

The benchmark gained 1% to 643.52 points by 0933 GMT, its highest level in a week and its sharpest gain ‌since mid-May. For the week, it was up nearly 3%, bouncing from the steepest weekly decline since late March 2025 posted ‌last week. "There doesn't seem to be any firm catalyst behind the bounce that we've seen, but it has been a very bruising month. What we're seeing here is dip buyers coming in," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

European technology stocks added 2.6% on Friday, led by semiconductor shares ASML, ASM International and Infineon, ⁠which ​gained between 5% and 6%. For the ⁠week, the index was 1% higher. Mining stocks jumped more than 4% as copper and gold prices rose. Fresnillo and Pan African Resources rose more than 6% ⁠each.

Defence stocks rose, with Rheinmetall up 4.2% after a report on a planned AI-platform partnership with Deutsche Telekom. The broader aerospace and defence index gained 2% after ​Bloomberg News reported the European Union was planning new funds to replace the US war-fighting capabilities.

Investors, meanwhile, shrugged off ⁠the Trump administration's move to propose tariffs on goods from the EU. "The market has a lot of other worries that it's been pricing in. I don't think it ⁠is ​seeing tariffs as a major headwind," Cincotta said.

Consumer-facing foods and beverages and personal and household goods were among the weakest performers, with sportswear makers Adidas and Puma down around 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Data this week showed US inflation rose further last month, and the ⁠economy grew more than previously expected, adding to bets on interest rate hikes.

Markets await Sunday's snap election in Spain, called by Prime ⁠Minister Pedro Sanchez after parliament ⁠rejected housing measures aimed at tackling a crisis that has triggered protests across the country. Among other individual stocks, Thales gained 2% after French laser technology company Lumibird said it had entered exclusive talks to ‌sell a controlling stake ‌to the defence group. Lumibird surged 18.5%.