Bird flu is spreading in Europe at its slowest ‌pace since 2020, raising hopes the EU's €27 billion ($30 billion) poultry industry can avoid past crises that killed millions of poultry, though history shows it could still flare up later this season.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has devastated poultry flocks worldwide, disrupting food supplies and pushing up ‌prices. Cases in mammals, including dairy cows and farm workers in the United States, have also raised concerns that the virus could ‌mutate and spread between humans. By November 23, 51 outbreaks had been detected on farms in the EU and UK, according to data compiled by France's animal health surveillance body ESA. That compares with 330 at the same point last year and is the lowest since the 21 recorded by this time in 2020.

In the US, outbreaks have ⁠also remained ​relatively limited so far this autumn, ⁠with 88 outbreaks confirmed on poultry farms and backyard flocks between August and November 25, affecting 6 million birds, US government data showed. That compared to 177 outbreaks and ⁠9.5 million birds a year earlier. A slow start, however, does not guarantee a mild season.

The 2020/21 season began quietly but became Europe's second-worst bird flu ​crisis so far, with more than 22 million birds dying or culled. "Avian influenza is really difficult to predict. So there is not ⁠a guarantee that being late now means that there might be a lower risk this time than other years," Rabobank poultry analyst Nan-Dirk Mulder said.

Bird flu outbreaks in ⁠the ​Northern Hemisphere usually rise during autumn and winter wild-bird migration and often ease in spring, though recent waves have sometimes persisted outside this pattern. Poland, the EU's largest poultry producer, reported its first outbreak in six months last week at a turkey farm.

Other countries reporting outbreaks on ⁠farms this season include France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Bulgaria and Italy. Some ordered that flocks be kept inside, to protect ⁠them from the virus. "We are ⁠very vigilant. When it comes to avian influenza, we must stay very humble. But for now, we are not at all in the kind of crisis situation we faced one or two years ago," ‌said Bruno Mousset, a director ‌at France's largest poultry group LDC .

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