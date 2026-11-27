Iraq says oil exports that bypass SOMO amount to smuggling, state new agency says
Iraq considers oil exports that bypass state oil marketer SOMO to be smuggling as the proceeds do not reach the state treasury, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi told the Iraqi state news agency on Friday.
Aboudi said Iraq lost an estimated $100 billion to oil smuggling through its Kurdistan region from 2008 to 2025. It was unclear how the government calculated the figure.
Iraq on Thursday closed two border crossings in the Kurdistan region, one with Syria and one with Iran, after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of crossings run by the regional government. Thousands of Kurds protested on Thursday against Zaidi's moves to put oilfields under federal control and deploy federal troops along the region's international borders.