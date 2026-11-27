Iraq ​considers oil exports ‌that ​bypass state oil marketer SOMO to be smuggling as ‌the proceeds do not reach the state treasury, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi told the Iraqi state news ‌agency on Friday.

Aboudi said Iraq lost ‌an estimated $100 billion to oil smuggling through its Kurdistan region from 2008 to 2025. It was unclear ⁠how the ​government ⁠calculated the figure.

Iraq on Thursday closed two border ⁠crossings in the Kurdistan region, one with Syria and ​one with Iran, after Prime Minister Ali ⁠al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of crossings ⁠run ​by the regional government. Thousands of Kurds protested on Thursday against Zaidi's moves to ⁠put oilfields under federal control and deploy federal troops ⁠along ⁠the region's international borders.