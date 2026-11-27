France's economy contracted more than initially thought in the third quarter as the country technically dipped into recession, ‌final data from the national statistics office showed on Friday.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, INSEE said, revising the third-quarter reading down from 0.1% initially. INSEE also revised the second ‌quarter marginally lower to 0.02% from 0.0% previously, although the decline was rounded out to zero in the ‌headline numbers.

That meant the gross domestic product has now declined every quarter since the end of last year, technically putting France in a recession, which economists generally define as two consecutive quarters of negative output. The weaker-than-expected third-quarter reading complicates the government's task of reining in the ⁠budget ​deficit by putting its target for ⁠annual growth this year of 0.5% all but out of reach.

The minority government is struggling to pass its 2027 budget, which aims ⁠to cut the fiscal deficit from 5.4% of output this year to 5.0% next year, in France's deeply divided parliament five months ​from a presidential election. "We must adopt a budget as soon as possible with a non-negotiable deficit ⁠target of 5%. It is imperative that we restore visibility for economic stakeholders," Finance Minister Roland Lescure said in reaction to INSEE's report.

INSEE's breakdown ⁠of ​the third-quarter gross domestic product data showed that the weakness in part driven by flat domestic demand with a 0.3% increase in consumer spending offset by a 0.8% drop in business investment. Replenishing of businesses inventories contributed ⁠0.3 percentage points to GDP after a 0.7 percentage point drawdown the previous quarter.

Foreign trade was a major drag, ⁠subtracting 0.6 percentage points from ⁠economic output as exports fell 1.6% while imports grew 0.1% The Bank of France said earlier in November that the economy should post "moderate" growth in the fourth quarter.