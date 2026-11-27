The European Central Bank is on course ​to become the most male-dominated major central bank in the world when President Christine Lagarde ‌leaves in February, ​a jarring outcome for an institution that has spent years promoting gender balance.

The departure of Lagarde, a vocal advocate of greater female representation, and fellow board member Isabel Schnabel will leave just one woman among the ECB's 27 policymakers — a lower proportion than at Saudi Arabia's central bank. The comparison is uncomfortable for an institution that has made gender diversity a hallmark of the Lagarde era. And research suggests the consequences can ‌extend beyond appearance, with studies linking more diverse monetary policy committees to broader debate and even different responses to inflation.

"An institution whose decisions affect 350 million Europeans cannot afford to ignore half of the available talent," said Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, who sits on the European Parliament committee that oversees the ECB. "Without calling for strict parity at all costs, we are far from where we should be." A Reuters analysis of 20 major central banks found that women hold about 28% of seats on their top policymaking bodies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, chaired by Michele Bullock, has the highest female representation, with women holding ‌six of nine seats. New Zealand and Britain also have female majorities. The Saudi Central Bank has one woman on its eight-strong board, a higher proportion than even the two women currently among the ECB's 27 policymakers. From February, French nominee Laurence Boone, Schnabel's replacement, is expected to ‌be the lone woman on the Governing Council.

MORE THAN A BAD LOOK Research suggests the composition of policymaking committees can affect how they operate.

A study of three decades of US Federal Reserve deliberations found that more gender-balanced committees engaged in broader discussions, examined a wider range of issues and were more likely to challenge prevailing views. Indeed, that is one reason central bankers increasingly expect diversity from the institutions they supervise.

Scholars from Bocconi University and Trinity College Dublin who studied monetary policy decisions across 90 countries between 2001 and 2017 meanwhile found that policy bodies with a higher share of women tended to adopt a more aggressive stance when inflation rose quickly. "In a male-dominated field, women may feel pressure to demonstrate that their ⁠presence on a ​committee will not soften policy," Davide Romelli, a professor at Trinity and one ⁠of the authors of the study, said.

"It is also possible that women perceived as more hawkish stand out or are more likely to be appointed to central bank boards to bolster credibility." Other studies in Europe and the United States have found that women tend to have higher inflation expectations than men, partly because of greater exposure to prices of ⁠food and other household necessities.

NATIONAL APPOINTMENTS DRIVE IMBALANCE The ECB itself has little control over the gender balance of its top ranks.

Under Lagarde, the bank introduced targets and steadily increased the share of women among staff and management. Around 40% of senior managers are now women, the bank says, and roughly half of appointments and promotions ​go to women. The ECB declined to comment further. The bigger obstacle is the way the Governing Council is assembled.

Twenty-one of its 27 members are national central bank governors chosen separately by euro zone countries whose governments' main focus is domestic. In nearly three decades, only ⁠one woman has served on the Governing Council as a national central bank governor: Chrystalla Georghadji of Cyprus.

The six-member ECB Executive Board is selected by a different process and has maintained stronger female representation. Euro zone governments choose its members collectively after consulting the European Parliament. France's nominee, Boone, is likely to become the sixth woman to serve on the Executive Board next year.

The ⁠European ​Parliament cannot veto appointments, but has repeatedly criticised the ECB's lack of diversity. Yon-Courtin said she and other lawmakers would use upcoming confirmation hearings to express their frustration.

"It will also be an opportunity for me and other MEPs to urge, once again, heads of state and government to put forward gender-balanced shortlists every time," she said. LEAKY PIPELINE IN ECONOMICS

The dominance of men at the ECB also reflects a broader shortage of women in top economics roles. The Women in Economics Initiative estimates that women account for roughly a quarter of leaders at economics think tanks, university departments, ⁠major companies and international economic institutions, while only about one in seven central bank governors and finance ministers is a woman.

"We have a roughly equal number of men and women entering economic studies at university, but this pipeline is then eroded along the way," said Maria Demertzis, ⁠a professor at the European University Institute. Today's pool of senior candidates also reflects ⁠an economics profession that was considerably more male-dominated when many began their careers.

There are signs that the pipeline is improving. Germany, France, Italy and Spain have appointed female deputy central bank governors in recent years, while the number of women serving as alternates on the ECB's Governing Council has doubled during the Lagarde era.

Progress can be fragile, however. Research on central banks within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that women were ‌more likely to replace another woman than to succeed ‌a man, suggesting gains in representation can quickly unravel when female policymakers like Lagarde and Schnabel leave. (Additional reporting by Maria Martinez, Leigh Thomas, David Milliken, ​Howard Schneider, Leika Kihara, Promit Mukherjee and Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Catherine Evans)