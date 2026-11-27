US stock futures surged ‌on ​Friday, led by a more than 2% jump in Nasdaq 100 contracts, as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday lull and rushed back into battered AI-linked shares. Wall Street's main indexes have swung sharply this week, with Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO ‌and Anthropic's brief fall below its IPO price adding to volatility across the AI trade.

Investors have alternated between bargain-hunting after a steep selloff and concerns over soaring costs, heavy borrowing and whether the investments are generating sufficient returns. "There have been some signs that the tech selloff has stabilised for now, and that risk appetite is returning to markets," Deutsche Bank ‌analysts said in a note.

Despite the turbulence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their best week since April and August, respectively, while the blue-chip ‌Dow is on track for its strongest week since April 2025. However, the gains have done little to erase November's losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on course for their worst November since 2008, pressured by concerns over tougher AI regulation following the Democrats' midterm election victory and expectations that monetary policy will remain restrictive.

Investors are also assessing the impact of the Trump administration's proposed new tariffs, announced on Wednesday, on ⁠imports from ​14 trading partners. Traders are almost fully pricing ⁠in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December after data this week showed the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter and inflation accelerated further in October.

All three ⁠major indexes entered a technical correction this month, with the Nasdaq 100 at one point falling nearly 20% from its October peak. At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 646 points, ​or 1.29%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 118 points, or 1.64%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 581.25 points, or 2.23%.

Nvidia, at the center of the ⁠AI boom, gained 3.6% in premarket trading, though the stock remained more than 37% below its October record high based on its last close. Other chipmakers battered this month also rebounded, with AMD climbing 4.4% and Broadcom ⁠gaining ​3.4%.

AI hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle rose between 2.1% and 4.4%. Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius advanced 6.5% and 7%, respectively. Other AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk, optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained.

Gold and silver miners rallied as precious-metal prices recovered from a bruising few sessions. Newmont gained 5%, while the ⁠Global X Silver Miners ETF advanced 5.7%. Altria slid 2% after the Marlboro maker said it was considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing a ⁠deal involving part of the British ⁠tobacco group's business with another party.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell 7.5% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the company's kidney-disease drug by up to three months. Trading volumes could be light following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, with US equity markets open for ‌only a half day on ‌Friday.