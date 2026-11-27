American Ilia Malinin ​broke Nathan Chen's short programme world ​record at the NHK ‌Trophy on ​Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard to develop in recent ‌months.

The three-time world champion scored 114.81 points to top Chen's 113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Malinin's previous best had been 111.29, but the 21-year-old ‌spent much of the off-season focusing on presentation, skating skills and musical ‌interpretation to match his technical brilliance. Malinin opened with a quadruple flip and cleanly landed a triple Axel before completing a quad Lutz-triple toe loop combination.

But it was his programme component ⁠score -- the ​artistic elements -- of ⁠46.41 that topped the field and underlined his improvement in the one area in which ⁠the self-named "Quad God" has previously drawn criticism. Malinin, who also debuted a new platinum blond ​hairdo, topped his season debut at Skate America by almost 20 points, ⁠and covered his mouth in shock when his score was announced.

He skated to "Cantata Memoria – For ⁠the ​Children", which was originally written to honour victims of the 1966 coal-tip disaster in Aberfan, Wales. He has dedicated it to the members of the ⁠U.S. figure skating community and others killed in the January 2025 American Airlines ⁠Flight 5342 collision ⁠near Washington, D.C.

Japan's Shun Sato is second with 96.78, while Kevin Aymoz of France is third with 94.15. The ‌free programme ‌is on Saturday.