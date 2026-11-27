Armed men kill 17 villagers in Nigeria's Plateau state, police say
Armed men killed at least 17 villagers in central Nigeria's Plateau state, police said on Friday, a region scarred by years of violence between rival communities.
Armed men killed at least 17 villagers in central Nigeria's Plateau state, police said on Friday, a region scarred by years of violence between rival communities.
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