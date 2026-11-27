European Council President Antonio Costa has proposed new revenue streams for ​the EU's 2028-2034 budget to cut what the 27 member ​governments pay in from national coffers and make a ‌deal ​easier to reach.

Costa proposed five new so-called "own resources" revenue streams for the EU — related to electronic waste, tobacco, emissions trading, digital services and a carbon border levy — that could, together with existing revenue, generate ‌around €60 billion ($69 billion) a year out of the total €226 billion annual EU budget. This would allow average national contributions to rise only slightly, to 0.82% of gross national income from 0.80% now, he said.

Below are the proposals Costa presented: CUSTOMS REVENUE

Governments now retain 25% of customs duties on products imported into the ‌EU while 75% goes to the EU budget. Costa has proposed that 90% of the revenue should go to the EU budget ‌and governments should keep only 10%. PLASTIC PACKAGING WASTE

Costa proposed to raise the charge on non-recycled plastic packaging waste to €1.25 per kilogram from €0.8 per kilogram, with the rate subsequently adjusted for inflation. ELECTRONIC WASTE

Governments would make a new contribution based on the weight of electronic waste that is not collected, at a rate of €2.25 per kilogram, adjusted annually for ⁠inflation. CARBON BORDER ​LEVY

The EU budget would receive 100% ⁠of revenue from the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the bloc's levy on the carbon emissions embedded in certain imported goods. TOBACCO

EU governments would pay a contribution based on minimum ⁠tax rates for tobacco and related products, with a 15% call rate. For countries whose average share of the contribution over 2028-2034 would exceed 150% of their ​share of EU GNI, the rate would be phased in. It would start at 5%, rise to 10% after three years and ⁠reach the full 15% in 2034.

EMISSIONS TRADING SYSTEM The EU budget would receive revenue based on a 30% call rate on receipts from the EU's Emissions Trading System, or ETS ⁠1.

For ​governments eligible for the EU's Modernisation Fund, the contribution would be phased in over the seven-year budget period, starting at zero in 2028 and reaching the standard rate in 2034. DIGITAL SERVICES

Companies would face an annual contribution equal to 3% of annual net turnover from online advertising, ⁠digital intermediation services and user-generated data. It would apply to companies with at least €50 million in annual EU digital turnover and more than €750 million in ⁠global turnover.

CRYPTO ASSETS The EU would continue ⁠work on developing a further own resource based on crypto assets. The document does not specify a rate or expected revenue at this stage.

RADIO SPECTRUM Revenue from rights to use radio-frequency spectrum bands would also flow into ‌the EU budget, ‌reducing the amount that needs to be provided through national contributions.