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FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 BRUSSELS – EU Special European Council meeting (Final Day)

HANOI - Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith pays an ‌official visit to Vietnam and attends the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit (To Nov. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28 ISTANBUL - Greece's President Konstantinos Tasoulas will pay a three-day visit to Istanbul at the invitation of Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew (To Nov. 30)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry ‌over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 MOSCOW - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Russia and is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on bilateral relations, trade, investment, energy and defence (To Dec. 2)

VATICAN CITY - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets Pope Leo - 0800 GMT ROME - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - 1100 GMT

BRASILIA - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco meets his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, marking his first visit to the neighbouring country since his appointment BRUSSELS – ⁠EU Foreign Affairs ​Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BRUSSELS – EU ⁠Foreign Affairs Council meeting (Development) BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, ​DECEMBER 3

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

MONTEVIDEO - Uruguay hosts regional Mercosur summit - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

BERLIN - Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil hosts finance ministers from ⁠Estonia, France, ​Luxembourg, and Portugal to discuss mobilising private capital for investment in Europe - 1330 GMT DHAKA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Bangladesh and holds bilateral talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (To Dec. 8)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

TRIPOLI - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Libya next month for the first time in more than 15 years to attend the Turkiye-Africa Summit (To Dec. 9) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting

COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. ⁠Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council meeting OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister ⁠Narendra Modi visits Canada (To Dec. 12)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

HAITI - Haitian ⁠Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election

HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

MIAMI - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the United States to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump (To Dec. 15) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

BRUSSELS - European Council ‌meeting (To Dec. 18) - - - - - - - - -

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