The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has drastically reduced the number of central contracts for its women's cricketers from 20 to eight, scrapping Categories D and E altogether in a major overhaul of its contract structure for the period ending June 2027, according to a Cricinfo report. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal have retained their places in the top category, while Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sandhu have been placed in Category B.

Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas complete the list of centrally contracted players in Category C. Zafar is the only cricketer to earn a contract this year after missing out in the previous cycle. The reduction means 12 players who were part of the PCB's central contract list last year have missed out, including Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz, Aroob Shah, Tuba Hasan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

The most notable omissions are Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, who had received contracts in Category E, introduced by the PCB last year as an emerging category to encourage young and promising cricketers. The new contracts have been backdated to July 1, 2026, and will remain in effect until June 30, 2027.

Explaining the selection criteria, the PCB said the categories had been finalised after taking into account players' recent performances and fitness levels. "The categories have been determined after considering the players' recent form and fitness," the PCB said in a statement. "Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly, with centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed fitness standards throughout the contract period."

Fatima, 24, has been rewarded for her consistent performances with both bat and ball. She recently became the first Pakistan women's cricketer to feature in England's The Hundred and Australia's Women's Big Bash League. Sadia, meanwhile, has retained her position among Pakistan's leading performers after previously reaching the top of the ICC women's T20I bowling rankings.

The PCB also highlighted the contributions of Muneeba, Nashra and Sidra across formats, while pointing to the recent domestic and international performances of opening batters Gull and Sadaf in awarding them Category C contracts. The restructuring comes at a crucial time for Pakistan women's cricket, with the team currently placed fifth in the 11-team ICC Women's Championship after losing two of their three ODI series.

Pakistan will look to improve their performances on their upcoming tour of the Caribbean next month, where they are scheduled to play both T20I and ODI series against the West Indies. (ANI)