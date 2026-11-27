German ​Finance ‌Minister Lars Klingbeil ​said on Friday that ‌passing the 2027 budget will be an important step, ‌although the negotiations ‌for the 2028 budget will be even more challenging. Germany's ⁠lower ​house ⁠of parliament is expected to ⁠vote later on Friday on ​the €556 billion ($610.49 billion) 2027 federal ⁠budget, which includes higher ⁠defence ​spending, heavy investment and the second-highest ⁠level of new borrowing in ⁠the country’s ⁠history.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)