Passing the 2027 budget will be an important step, German finmin says
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Friday that passing the 2027 budget will be an important step, although the negotiations for the 2028 budget will be even more challenging. Germany's lower house of parliament is expected to vote later on Friday on the €556 billion ($610.49 billion) 2027 federal budget, which includes higher defence spending, heavy investment and the second-highest level of new borrowing in the country’s history.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)