US futures rose sharply on Friday while Asian and ‌European ​stocks rallied, with a holiday lull giving some respite from the AI jitters that have weighed heavily on markets this month. Nasdaq futures rallied 2.1% and S&P 500 futures were 1.5% higher after Wall Street was shut on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

European stocks rose 0.8%, building on a ‌1.7% gain the previous day. Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.1% overnight, while MSCI's index of Asian shares excluding Japan climbed 1.8%.

"It is quite possible that the rebound could go further," Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, said. He cited factors such as the return of Jensen Huang to chipmaking giant Nvidia, the resilient US economy, strong corporate profit growth and December being a seasonally stronger period for shares.

"However, the risk of ‌a deeper correction at some point in the next six months remains high." Meanwhile, China's blue chips gained 4.2%, a day after hitting their lowest since June 2025, as the cabinet rolled ‌out more support for capital markets, calling for a greater role by state-backed "national team" investors.

Global equities have slid in erratic trading in recent weeks as doubts have crept in about whether huge rallies in AI stocks will be justified by future earnings. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 traded roughly 20% lower than its October record high on Wednesday, before rebounding later in the session. MSCI's all-world stock index is down 5% for the month.

Huang's dramatic departure from and return to ⁠Nvidia has been ​a major source of volatility. Shares in the $3.6-trillion company ⁠surged 31% when Huang was reinstated on Monday but remain down 27% for the month.

Nvidia remained a source of unease after S&P put its credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade. TREASURIES GIVE UP GAINS

US Treasuries have gained ⁠as the stock selloff has pushed investors towards safe-haven assets, but were on the back foot on Friday as equities rallied. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 4.90%, putting it roughly ​flat for the week after a sharp drop a week earlier. Yields move inversely to prices.

The US dollar was flat on the day but headed for a third monthly gain ⁠that has pushed it to its highest since March 2025. Expectations that the Federal Reserve is almost certain to lift interest rates in December have boosted the currency, as have safe-haven flows.

The euro was little changed after news that Spanish central banking ⁠veteran ​Pablo Hernández de Cos would become the next president of the European Central Bank, a well-telegraphed move that suggested policy continuity. European yields ticked higher. Futures imply a 99% chance the Fed will raise rates in December, but speculation of a half-point increase has faded.

Bond investors are wondering if losses in global stocks and doubts about AI-driven investment might make central banks less hawkish. "The ⁠Fed could, of course, still blink," David Rees, chief economist at Schroders, said. "But a Fed put would not necessarily be unambiguously positive for markets."

"If growth and inflation data remain firm, in ⁠a game of cat and mouse, markets could ⁠soon begin pricing a more hawkish Fed back in, potentially setting off the same chain of events all over again." Oil prices were heading for the first weekly rise in four on renewed concerns about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose to a more than two-week high of $98 a barrel ‌on Friday, although they were ‌down around 17% for the month.