Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Spain's Sanchez insists he will defy polls as election campaign wraps up

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he was convinced he would secure a left-wing majority in a snap general election despite adverse public polling, as the political parties prepared to wrap up campaigning ahead of Sunday's vote. Amid a legal ban on publishing opinion surveys, the Socialist leader insisted that internal data suggested his party would win the ​most votes, allowing him to clinch re-election with the support of smaller leftist allies.

Dutch authorities seize critically endangered turtles at Schiphol airport

Dutch authorities seized 26 critically endangered Vallarta mud turtles at Schiphol airport last week, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said on Friday. The Vallarta turtles, one of the ​world's smallest turtle species, were brought in from Mexico, where only around 300 of them remain in the wild.

Trump backs Iraqi leader's efforts to assert more state authority

US President Donald Trump on Friday backed ‌the Iraqi leader's drive to assert ​state control, including stopping the smuggling of Iraqi oil, moves that put Baghdad in direct confrontation with Iran's militia allies and Kurdish authorities. "We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Explainer-Spain's snap election — why it matters and who might win

Spain goes to the polls on Sunday in an early parliamentary election that may usher in a right-wing coalition to replace the Socialist-led minority government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe's last leftist leaders. Here is what you need to know about the election:

Spain's Vox party leader Abascal nears power as election kingmaker

Santiago Abascal, whose far-right party Vox is tipped to be kingmaker after Sunday's election, has built his career on defending Spanish unity. Now he is closer than ever to national power. Shaped by a childhood plagued by separatist violence in his native Basque Country, he left the then-ruling People's Party in ‌2013 in protest at what he saw as its appeasement of secessionist movements.

Explainer-Has organised crime penetrated South Africa's police and justice system?

A South African judicial inquiry is examining allegations that criminal networks infiltrated the country's law enforcement system and built relationships with senior police officers, intelligence officials and political figures. The Madlanga Commission, led by former Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is due to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 25, 2027, after an extension to consider further evidence and hear more witnesses.

Indian police rescue dozens of Indonesians, Malaysians from cyber fraud racket

Police in India have said they rescued dozens of Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who were illegally confined and forced to participate in a cyber fraud operation in a suburb of national capital Delhi. A total of 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians were rescued, Delhi police said in a statement late on Thursday.

Spain's Vox party leader Abascal nears power as election kingmaker

Santiago Abascal, whose far-right party Vox is tipped to be kingmaker after Sunday's election, has built his career on defending Spanish unity. Now he is closer than ever to national power. Shaped by a childhood plagued by separatist violence in his native Basque Country, he left the then-ruling People's Party in 2013 in protest at what he saw as its appeasement of secessionist movements.

Italy's Meloni talks tough on EU budget, warns Ukraine on Mediterranean strike

EU leaders are far from reaching a deal on the bloc's nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.75 trillion) ‌budget proposal for 2028 to 2034, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. "We're light-years away from a solution," Meloni told reporters before an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels.

New Zealand’s ruling coalition falls just short of majority, needs centrist party's support to govern

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will seek the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to keep his ruling centre-right coalition in power after official results on Friday showed he fell just short of a parliamentary majority in this month's election. Political analysts said a fresh election was unlikely, but negotiations between the main National party, its partners and Opportunity would be complex owing to policy differences.

Former government chief of ‌China's Guangxi sentenced to death with reprieve over graft

A Chinese court sentenced Lan Tianli, a former chairman of the Guangxi region, to death for bribery, with a two-year reprieve, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Friday. Xinhua said Lan took advantage of his government positions to help people and organisations in matters such as business operations, project contracting and the appointment of officials in return for 587 million yuan ($88 million) of bribes from 2008 to 2025.

Pacific trade bloc, ASEAN meet in Vietnam as Trump fires new tariff salvo

Trade chiefs of the CPTPP Pacific Rim bloc, ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, with the Trump administration's fresh tariffs hanging over the meeting of nearly 20 countries. Among participants were some of the 14 nations targeted by Washington's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – following probes into excess industrial capacity, with new levies largely capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation.

India's Modi to revive parliament expansion bill tied to women's quota, sources say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will make a second attempt next week to pass legislation that would expand India's parliament and regional assemblies while accelerating plans to reserve one-third of seats for women, government sources said. An initial bid to pass the legislation failed in April.

Thailand moves to pin down source of Myanmar mine river pollution

Thailand plans by January to provide Myanmar with conclusive data-backed evidence showing how rare earth mines in its war-torn neighbour are polluting downstream rivers, and is seeking concrete transboundary measures for impacted communities within six months, its deputy prime minister told Reuters. Mining activity in the militia-controlled regions of Myanmar across the border with Thailand has intensified in ⁠recent years, driven in part by China's dominant ​rare earth industry, but lax environmental controls have put downstream communities at risk.

Philippine VP Duterte rules out resignation, braces for impeachment verdict

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday that removing her ⁠from office through impeachment would have "a lot of consequences," adding she was preparing for an unfavourable verdict but would not resign. Duterte, who secured 32.2 million votes in 2022 and is the frontrunner for the next presidential election, said she would accept the judgement of the Senate impeachment court, but that her office was already planning for the repercussions of a conviction.

Explainer-Rodrigo Duterte's ICC trial: What to know

The trial of former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte starts at the International Criminal Court on Monday. Here are a few facts about the hearings in The Hague and the ICC.

Argentina Senate approves suspension of primaries, boosting Milei's reelection bid

Argentina's Senate passed a bill on Thursday to suspend the country's primary elections, a closely watched measure that could bolster President Javier Milei's reelection prospects next year and provide momentum for his legislative agenda as the economy ⁠slows. The bill still needs lower house approval to be voted into law, but Senate passage itself was expected to demonstrate Milei's ability to build congressional support even without a majority in either house, analysts said.

Trump says he asked Putin to 'pull back' military aggression throughout Europe

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine. "During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a ​Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In Peru’s Callao, Fujimori’s war on crime meets a gritty reality

A gleaming white statue of Pope Leo towers over a park in Callao, the gritty port adjoining Peru's capital Lima, its arms stretched toward the city. Tanker trucks water freshly planted grass around the monument, tourists stop for selfies and colorful murals brighten nearby walls after a makeover for the pope's recent homecoming. A few streets inland, the sheen quickly fades. Maykell Rodríguez, 45, stood with a friend behind a folding table piled with raw chicken, ⁠selling to passersby from a business already uprooted once by extortion from criminal gangs.

Funding cuts force mass closures of shelters for refugee women, UN says

Nearly half of shelters for displaced women and girls across over a dozen countries have closed since the beginning of last year due to funding cuts, leaving them more vulnerable to sexual abuse and violence, the UN refugee agency said on Friday. These safe spaces help survivors of war or abduction to seek psychological support and other services while protecting them from rape and abuse in camps where ill-lit, crowded conditions can increase risks.

Downfall of Shanghai Party chief opens route to pinnacle of politics

The abrupt downfall of the top Communist Party official in China's commercial hub of Shanghai this week opened a rare path to one of the country's most prestigious regional posts ahead of a major national leadership reshuffle next year. Chen Jining, Shanghai's party secretary since ⁠2022 and ​once seen as a rising political star who studied and worked in Britain for a decade, occupied a post briefly held by President Xi Jinping two decades ago, just before his own meteoric rise.

Who is Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the banker Lula tapped to steer Brazil's economy?

After Brazilian markets tumbled following the re-election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the mere prospect that veteran banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco could become finance minister helped reverse part of the selloff this week. Lula removed any doubt late on Thursday, naming the 75-year-old chairman of Bradesco to take charge of economic policy from January in what is widely seen as one of the most consequential appointments of his fourth term.

Italian ex-police chief drawn into mafia probe defends his record in suicide note

A former top Italian security official who took his own life last week while under investigation for allegedly obstructing a probe into a 34-year-old mafia assassination defended his record in a suicide note released on Friday. Gianni De Gennaro was found dead at his country house in Tuscany on November 21, aged 78. Prosecutors had sought his arrest in a new investigation into the killing of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino, who died in a car bomb attack in 1992.

Armed men kill 17 villagers in Nigeria's Plateau state, police say

Armed men killed at least 17 villagers in central Nigeria's Plateau state, police said on Friday, a region ⁠scarred by years of violence between rival communities. The attackers raided the village of Tafigana in Bassa local government area on Wednesday, opened fire, then fled as officers approached, Plateau police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said in a statement

Exclusive-Hackers breach US Air Force flagship Cloud One computing platform

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has ⁠led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

Four Jehovah's Witnesses convicted of 'extremism' in Russian-annexed ⁠Crimea

Four Jehovah's Witnesses have been convicted of "extremist" activity in Russian-annexed Crimea and sentenced to up to eight years in prison, the faith group said, among the longest terms handed to members since Moscow banned the movement in 2017. Jarrod Lopes, a New York-based spokesperson for the Christian group, said the case, which concluded on Wednesday, had been based on secret witnesses and wiretaps of conversations between believers.

Suspected militants kill 13 soldiers in southwest Niger, ministry says

Suspected militants killed 13 soldiers and wounded 20 others in an attack on a National Guard position in southwestern Niger on Thursday, the defence ministry said. The ministry said the attack was carried out by a large group of heavily armed assailants, describing them as terrorists without naming any group

Ukraine's Zelenskiy compares Trump's friendship with Putin to friendship with Hitler

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy said US President Donald Trump calling Russia's Vladimir Putin "my friend" was strange and akin to making the same comment about Adolf Hitler during World War Two. In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy said it ‌was up to Trump what he said or posted but he called it "strange" to call Putin a friend.

Canada's Supreme Court to ‌rule on Quebec's law on religious symbols in test of Canadian unity

Canada’s Supreme Court will issue a highly anticipated ruling Friday examining the legitimacy of a divisive Quebec law that forbids public servants like teachers and police officers from wearing religious symbols, in a decision that will either inflame Quebec separatists or frustrate civil liberties groups. Any ruling is likely ​to complicate Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to unify Canada, as the country faces an ongoing trade war and threats of annexation from US President Donald Trump.