American Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen's short programme world record at the NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard ‌to develop in recent months.

The three-times world champion scored 114.81 points to top Chen's 113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Malinin's previous best was 111.29 but the 21-year-old spent much of the off-season focusing on presentation, skating skills and musical interpretation to match his technical ‌brilliance.

"I was not expecting to get such a high score," Malinin said. "But I think being in Japan and having the ‌Japanese crowd ignite the fire in me to put out my best really helped me deliver that score." Malinin opened with a quadruple flip and cleanly landed a triple Axel before completing a quad Lutz-triple toe loop combination.

But it was his programme component score -- the artistic elements -- of 46.41 that topped the field and ⁠underlined his ​improvement in the one area ⁠in which the self-named "Quad God" had previously drawn criticism. Malinin, who also debuted a new platinum blond hairdo, topped his season debut at Skate America by almost ⁠20 points, and covered his mouth in shock when his score was announced.

He skated to "Cantata Memoria – For the Children", which was originally written to ​honour victims of the 1966 coal-tip disaster in Aberfan, Wales. Malinin has dedicated it to the members of the US figure ⁠skating community and others killed in the January 2025 American Airlines Flight 5342 collision near Washington, DC.

Japan's Shun Sato is second with 96.78, while Kevin Aymoz of ⁠France ​is third with 94.15. The free programme is on Saturday. Mone Chiba of Japan is the leader after the women's short programme. Russian skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Viktoria Safonova, competing as Individual Neutral Athletes, were eighth and ninth, respectively.

Russian skaters are competing on ⁠the Grand Prix circuit for the first time since being banned from international competition following the country's invasion of Ukraine in ⁠2022. Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita ⁠Volodin topped the pairs short programme, while Americans Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik are the leaders after the rhythm dance.

The NHK Trophy is the sixth of six qualifying events for the Grand ‌Prix Final from December ‌10 to 13 in Chongqing, China.