A surge in jet fuel prices following ​the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran has intensified financial pressure on ​airlines already grappling with tight margins and, in some ‌cases, ​strained balance sheets.

Below are airlines that have announced insolvency proceedings, restructuring, fundraising or other financial measures since the war began, with higher fuel costs adding to their difficulties. SPIRIT AIRLINES

The US discount carrier ceased operations on May 2 after a proposed ‌government bailout fell through and lenders declined to provide fresh capital. Spirit was already struggling to turn a profit before the fuel shock. It had reached a deal with its lenders that would have helped it emerge from its second bankruptcy by late spring or early summer. But the spike in jet fuel prices derailed those plans, upending ‌the carrier's cost projections and complicating its bankruptcy exit.

AIR BALTIC Latvia's airBaltic voluntarily entered Chapter 11 proceedings in the US in September and said it planned to ‌cut 500 to 700 jobs in October, as it sought to restructure its debt after the sharp rise in fuel prices, having started the year without the hedging agreements that would have insulated it from those costs.

Latvia's transport ministry said in November that the government had approved a state guarantee of up to €175 million ($192 million) to attract private financing for the carrier and support it through its ⁠restructuring process. VOLOTEA

Spanish ​low-cost carrier Volotea opened negotiations with creditors to ⁠restructure its long-term debt and secure fresh capital in September. The airline said it was working with Spain's state holding company SEPI, financial institutions and other stakeholders with the aim of reaching an ⁠agreement by December. Volotea said a sharp increase in fuel costs in the wake of the Iran war had added around €150 million of costs since March.

PLUS ULTRA The Spanish long-haul airline said ​on November 23 it had suspended its Madrid-Caracas route until further notice as part of a financial and operational restructuring plan, grounding its last remaining scheduled ⁠service, citing a sharp increase in operating costs, particularly fuel expenses.

It had already suspended its flights to Peru, Argentina and Colombia this year and warned workers of a planned redundancy process as it seeks to ⁠cut ​costs and secure its future. NORSE ATLANTIC

The Norwegian long-haul budget carrier suspended flights on November 26 and said its board intended to file for bankruptcy if a short-term financing solution was not secured urgently, a day after saying that its financial situation was "critical". On November 27, the airline said its Norwegian operating unit, Norse ⁠Atlantic Airways, had declared bankruptcy. Oslo-listed Norse Atlantic ASA and other group companies are not part of the filing and are still attempting to stay in business, it ⁠said.

Norse's fuel bill had surged due ⁠to the Iran war because it had not hedged its fuel needs, a particular challenge for a low-cost carrier focused on fuel-intensive, long-haul routes. It sought to limit the hit by operating at reduced capacity, and in July launched a formal process ‌for a potential sale ‌or merger. ($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Compiled by Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen and Tomasz Kanik in Gdansk, editing ​by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)