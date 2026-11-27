Polish President Karol ​Nawrocki vetoed a change to Poland's ​income tax system on Friday, rejecting ‌a bill ​that would have raised the personal tax threshold for about 3.5 million taxpayers but also increased corporate tax for the ‌largest companies.

The bill would have raised the first personal tax threshold to 130,000 zlotys ($32,000) from 120,000, introduced a new 24% rate for income between 130,000 and 150,000 zlotys, and also raised ‌the solidarity levy and corporate tax for large firms to 22% from 19%. Nawrocki, an ‌ally of the nationalist opposition, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition government have clashed repeatedly since he took office. This veto marks the 51st one since he took office in August last year.

The power ⁠of ​veto is within the ⁠president's constitutional authority. Overriding a veto requires a three-fifths majority in the lower house of parliament, a threshold ⁠Tusk's coalition cannot reach without opposition support. In a video posted on social media, Nawrocki said the ​tax reform was being sold as relief for the middle class but in ⁠fact left out roughly nine in 10 taxpayers.

"The reform primarily benefits the highest earners," he said. "Public sector workers and ⁠those ​earning around the median – that is, approximately 7,500 zlotys gross – were excluded." He also objected to raising corporate tax for companies with revenue topping 50 million euros ($55 ⁠million), saying the increase would push up consumer prices, squeeze wage growth and slow investment.

"The President ⁠has once again ⁠sided with the big corporations rather than with the Polish people," Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on X. ($1 = 4.0728 zlotys)

($1 = 0.9107 euros)