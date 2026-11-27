England all-rounder Jamie Overton claimed a maiden ‌international ​five-wicket haul as the tourists beat Australia by seven wickets under the DLS method in a rain-hit match at the Gabba on Friday to move 2-1 ahead in the five-match Twenty20 series.

Having won the toss ‌and elected to bowl, England quickly put Australia on the back foot as spinner Liam Dawson (3-16) struck twice early, while Overton took catches at mid-on to remove captain Mitchell Marsh for 11 and Sam Harper for 26, helping keep the hosts in check during the powerplay. Overton then took centre stage with ‌the ball, deceiving opener Jake Fraser-McGurk (22) with extra bounce in the seventh over before claiming a wicket in each of his next two ‌overs.

The all-rounder completed his five-for by dismissing Nikhil Chaudhary for 19 and Ben Dwarshuis for a duck within five deliveries, finishing with figures of 5-12 and leaving Australia reeling at 92-7. Mitchell Owen's 17 offered brief resistance, but his attempt to drag Australia to a competitive total ended with a run out in the 17th over. Sam Curran then bowled Billy ⁠Stanlake four ​balls later as the hosts were ⁠dismissed for 108 in 16.5 overs.

"The last couple of games, I've been really disappointed with the way I bowled," player-of-the-match Overton said. "Obviously we've not got a few experienced players here, ⁠so there's a responsibility to step up. I don't feel I have done that, so it was nice to put in a good performance today.

"We've done a ​lot of fitness work, a lot of fielding fitness. It's paying off at the moment and we've just got to keep working ⁠on it. We have a 50-over World Cup next October and we want to be the fittest team we can be." Three rain delays shortened England's chase to 16 overs and revised ⁠the ​target to 93.

Australia paceman Riley Meredith (3-30) made early inroads by removing openers Phil Salt (5) and Aneurin Donald (32) along with captain Harry Brook (9), but wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox struck a rapid 33 off 14 balls to keep England firmly on course. Tom Banton contributed 10. England have now won consecutive matches ⁠after Australia claimed a dramatic three-wicket victory in the series opener.

"Probably tonight we needed to be more calculated and understand the conditions we were ⁠playing in," Marsh said. "That was a ⁠belting wicket, as good as the Gabba can get, so no excuses. We have to be better. "There's so much talent here. I'm still excited about it. It's probably the first international series for some of them, ‌so there are still ‌opportunities. We'll be up for Sydney."