France's main sugar groups Tereos and Cristal Union have offered financial support to beet growers hit by drought and heatwaves, seeking to maintain plantings for the ‌2027 crop as Europe faces a sugar shortfall, according to letters seen by Reuters.

European Union farmers harvested one of their worst sugar beet crops in years with France's production set to shed 33% from last year. The fall in EU output has contributed to an expected global deficit and a rebound in sugar prices in the past ‌months. The EU sugar industry is facing a deep crisis, with more than 20 factories closing in the past decade, as sugar makers had to cope with ‌weak sugar prices and lower supplies from farmers, deterred by pest attacks and poor weather.

In separate letters to members dated November 24 and November 26, the two cooperatives announced measures including delayed seed-payment collection, cash advances and support linked to crop losses. RISK OF LOSS IN AREA

Cristal Union said collection of 2027 beet seed payments would be delayed until November 2027 for all members, while Tereos said members ⁠could defer ​seed payments from March to November, capped at ⁠50% in some cases. "The risk was that people might not have enough cash on hand to replant the sugar beets, or that they might deem it too risky, potentially leading to a ⁠reduction in the area under cultivation," Cristal Union Agriculture Director William Huet told Reuters.

France's sugar sector is dominated by the cooperatives Tereos and Cristal Union and by Saint Louis Sucre, owned ​by Germany's Suedzucker. For 2027, Saint Louis Sucre, a branch of Germany's Suedzucker and the smallest sugar producer in France, has proposed an uncapped pricing formula tied ⁠to European and global sugar benchmarks, it said in a statement.

But unlike Tereos and Cristal Union, Saint Louis Sucre did not disclose specific cash advances, seed-payment deferrals or compensation terms for growers affected by this ⁠year's ​crop losses. SEEDS RELIEF

Both Tereos and Cristal Union said members will receive support depending on the scale of this season's losses. Cristal Union farmers with no harvest, or yields below a three-year average, will receive a payment - still to be determined - based on the shortfall from that average and the area planted, it said in ⁠the letter.

Tereos growers with no harvest will receive a 50% discount on 2027 seed and interest-free advances of €1,000 per hectare, repayable by March 2028. Some beet area was ⁠left unharvested at both groups. Tereos estimated ⁠that amount at 4,000 hectares, or 2.3% of its 2026 planted area, while Cristal Union said some growers had been unable to deliver beet.

Tereos also offered additional 2027 beet contracts for fields where rapeseed failed to establish after difficult sowing conditions. Cristal Union ‌said beet prices for ‌the 2027/28 campaign could approach €40 per ton if market conditions hold.

($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Additional reporting ​by May Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)